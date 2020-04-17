plazmuh

Online



Posts: 13 897





Stopped at BP garage Today « on: Today at 12:59:09 PM »



Entered without F/M..



The guy asked why I was not wearing one..



Im not a moron was my responce..



He did not say leave but said all the others were wearing them..



I said i was happy to go id he so desired..



I asked for his name and address and his boses name..



He asked why?



I said I would be taking Legal action against BP and him in court..



At this point he just said Pay but next time I woud be refused entry..



I paid and said Next time I would insist on His and his employers details..



He said its the Law..



I said its Corperate Law and against Civil Law..



At this point the queue was outside the shop so I paid and left..



On the way out I said Have a great day my friend..



He smiled and said yes you as well..



I did have a covering in my glove compartment So know youre rights..



boro_boro_boro

Offline



Posts: 22





Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:03:53 PM »



Bet you had a wank over it once you were back in the car.



You really are a tedious cunt...Bet you had a wank over it once you were back in the car. Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 916





Once in every lifetime





Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 294





Cool story my arse. Its dickheads like that selfish, weird twat who are so selfish and arrogant they need putting down like a dog.

And he comes on here wearing this story as a badge of pride..



And he comes on here wearing this story as a badge of pride.. Logged

plazmuh

Online



Posts: 13 897





Posts: 13 897 Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #8 on: Today at 04:13:37 PM » You will find asmatics are exempt Dickhead indeed..



Try reading the Geneva Convension..



Or the Magna Carta instead of Fake Media..



Depriving Humans of oxygen flys in the face of both..



And why would it bother you..



YOURE MASKS WORKS DONT THEY???



If you are detemined to reply Kindly moderate the language..



I rarely reply to insult Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 362





Cool story my arse. Its dickheads like that selfish, weird twat who are so selfish and arrogant they need putting down like a dog.

And he comes on here wearing this story as a badge of pride..



And he comes on here wearing this story as a badge of pride..



Not wearing a mask is selfish but 1.8% of the population refusing to quarantine themselves so the remaining 98.2% have to lockdown, ruin our economy, wear masks and not see our loved ones for months is perfectly acceptable?

Imagine being so brainwashed by the media you think like this.

Clown world 🤡 🤡🤡🤡



Imagine being so brainwashed by the media you think like this.



Clown world 🤡 🤡🤡🤡



plazmuh

Online



Posts: 13 897





Posts: 13 897 Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #12 on: Today at 04:24:52 PM » ex·empt (ĭg-zĕmpt′)

tr.v. ex·empt·ed, ex·empt·ing, ex·empts

1. To free from an obligation, duty, or liability to which others are subject: exempting the disabled from military service.

2. Obsolete To set apart; isolate.

adj.

1. Freed from an obligation, duty, or liability to which others are subject; excused: persons exempt from jury duty; income exempt from taxation; a beauty somehow exempt from the aging process.

2. Not subject to certain federal workplace laws or protections, especially those requiring overtime compensation: exempt employees.

3. Obsolete Set apart; isolated.



This does not mention selfishness at all Logged

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 540





Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #13 on: Today at 05:35:07 PM »



Sick of hearing the whining twats having a fanny fit because him at number 52 didnt have a mask on this morning when he was in the co-op. So fuck l, its a load of shite

You get on with your life and Ill get on with mine



You get on with your life and Ill get on with mine Plaz is growing on my latelySick of hearing the whining twats having a fanny fit because him at number 52 didnt have a mask on this morning when he was in the co-op. So fuck l, its a load of shiteYou get on with your life and Ill get on with mine Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 784







Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #14 on: Today at 05:47:43 PM »







What is in doubt is not whether COVID exists but what the true mortality rate is - the way it's shaping up it seems more contagious than the flu but with a similar mortality rate.



If that is correct then the main strategy is trying to slow the spread (not stop it altogether - which impossible without a vaccine) so that hospitals etc don't get overwhelmed at any point in time. Mind you, that's always been the strategy.



If wearing a mask helps slow it down (and it should - there's plenty of data from other outbreaks including the Spanish flu) then why not just fucking wear one? It's a trivial inconvenience that is highly likely to help steer us through this as best we can.







