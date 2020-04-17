Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 30, 2020, 07:39:21 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Stopped at BP garage Today  (Read 323 times)
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 897


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 12:59:09 PM »
Pulled into the BP garage to fill up today..

Entered without F/M..

The guy asked why I was not wearing one..

Im not a moron was my responce..

He did not say leave but said all the others were wearing them..

I said i was happy to go id he so desired..

I asked for his name and address and his boses name..

He asked why?

I said I would be taking Legal action against BP and him in court..

At this point he just said Pay but next time I woud be refused entry..

I paid and said Next time I would insist on His and his employers details..

He said its the Law..

I said its Corperate Law and against Civil Law..

At this point the queue was outside the shop so I paid and left..

On the way out I said Have a great day my friend..

He smiled and said yes you as well..

I did have a covering in my glove compartment So know youre rights..

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 897


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:03:17 PM »
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2020/07/adrenochrome-reported-live-on-turkish-bulgarian-television/

 :like:
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 266


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:08:29 PM »
Logged
boro_boro_boro

Offline Offline

Posts: 22


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:03:53 PM »
You really are a tedious cunt...

Bet you had a wank over it once you were back in the car.

 :wanker:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 461


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:09:13 PM »
And in other news, a spaceship set off for Mars today.





 
Logged
:wanker:Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 916


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:07:31 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 12:59:09 PM
Pulled into the BP garage to fill up today..

Entered without F/M..

The guy asked why I was not wearing one..

Im not a moron was my responce..

He did not say leave but said all the others were wearing them..

I said i was happy to go id he so desired..

I asked for his name and address and his boses name..

He asked why?

I said I would be taking Legal action against BP and him in court..

At this point he just said Pay but next time I woud be refused entry..

I paid and said Next time I would insist on His and his employers details..

He said its the Law..

I said its Corperate Law and against Civil Law..

At this point the queue was outside the shop so I paid and left..

On the way out I said Have a great day my friend..

He smiled and said yes you as well..

I did have a covering in my glove compartment So know youre rights..

 :like:

Cool story bro
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 294


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:32:38 PM »
Cool story my arse. Its dickheads like that selfish, weird twat who are so selfish and arrogant they need putting down like a dog.

And he comes on here wearing this story as a badge of pride.. 
Logged
RiversideRifle
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 286


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:11:44 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 03:32:38 PM
Cool story my arse. Its dickheads like that selfish, weird twat who are so selfish and arrogant they need putting down like a dog.

And he comes on here wearing this story as a badge of pride.. 


Chill out son :ponce:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 897


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:13:37 PM »
You will find asmatics are exempt Dickhead indeed..

Try reading the Geneva Convension..

Or the Magna Carta instead of Fake Media..

Depriving Humans of oxygen flys in the face of both..

And why would it bother you..

YOURE MASKS WORKS DONT THEY???

If you are detemined to reply Kindly moderate the language..

I rarely reply to insult
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 362


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:17:29 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 03:32:38 PM
Cool story my arse. Its dickheads like that selfish, weird twat who are so selfish and arrogant they need putting down like a dog.

And he comes on here wearing this story as a badge of pride.. 

Not wearing a mask is selfish but 1.8% of the population refusing to quarantine themselves so the remaining 98.2% have to lockdown, ruin our economy, wear masks and not see our loved ones for months is perfectly acceptable?

Imagine being so brainwashed by the media you think like this.

Clown world 🤡 🤡🤡🤡
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 294


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:20:39 PM »
Selfish sods are the bane of this country. No need for an application- youre already a member.....
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 294


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:21:45 PM »
I bow to your superior knowledge......
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 897


View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:24:52 PM »
ex·empt  (ĭg-zĕmpt′)
tr.v. ex·empt·ed, ex·empt·ing, ex·empts
1. To free from an obligation, duty, or liability to which others are subject: exempting the disabled from military service.
2. Obsolete To set apart; isolate.
adj.
1. Freed from an obligation, duty, or liability to which others are subject; excused: persons exempt from jury duty; income exempt from taxation; a beauty somehow exempt from the aging process.
2. Not subject to certain federal workplace laws or protections, especially those requiring overtime compensation: exempt employees.
3. Obsolete Set apart; isolated.

This does not mention selfishness at all
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 540


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:35:07 PM »
Plaz is growing on my lately

Sick of hearing the whining twats having a fanny fit because him at number 52 didnt have a mask on this morning when he was in the co-op. So fuck l, its a load of shite

You get on with your life and Ill get on with mine  :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 784



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:47:43 PM »
It is real though isn't it?

 :pd:

What is in doubt is not whether COVID exists but what the true mortality rate is - the way it's shaping up it seems more contagious than the flu but with a similar mortality rate.

If that is correct then the main strategy is trying to slow the spread (not stop it altogether - which impossible without a vaccine) so that hospitals etc don't get overwhelmed at any point in time.  Mind you, that's always been the strategy. 

If wearing a mask helps slow it down (and it should - there's plenty of data from other outbreaks including the Spanish flu) then why not just fucking wear one?  It's a trivial inconvenience that is highly likely to help steer us through this as best we can.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 052


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:28:55 PM »
Well done Plaz  :like: :like:


Same shite happened to me walking in Corals other day, silly cunt behind the counter said I could not go in with out a mask on, I said where's your mask he said I don't need one on behind the counter,  charles  told him to fuck off     went for a short drive to a Bet Fred bookies who let me in no problem with out a mask. they said it's up to me they can't force people to wear em .
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 