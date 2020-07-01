Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 30, 2020
Topic: Stopped at BP garage Today
plazmuh
Posts: 13 896


Today at 12:59:09 PM
Pulled into the BP garage to fill up today..

Entered without F/M..

The guy asked why I was not wearing one..

Im not a moron was my responce..

He did not say leave but said all the others were wearing them..

I said i was happy to go id he so desired..

I asked for his name and address and his boses name..

He asked why?

I said I would be taking Legal action against BP and him in court..

At this point he just said Pay but next time I woud be refused entry..

I paid and said Next time I would insist on His and his employers details..

He said its the Law..

I said its Corperate Law and against Civil Law..

At this point the queue was outside the shop so I paid and left..

On the way out I said Have a great day my friend..

He smiled and said yes you as well..

I did have a covering in my glove compartment So know youre rights..

Logged
plazmuh
Posts: 13 896


Reply #1 on: Today at 01:03:17 PM
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2020/07/adrenochrome-reported-live-on-turkish-bulgarian-television/

Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 266


Bugger.


Reply #2 on: Today at 01:08:29 PM
Logged
boro_boro_boro

Posts: 22


Reply #3 on: Today at 02:03:53 PM
You really are a tedious cunt...

Bet you had a wank over it once you were back in the car.

Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 461


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #4 on: Today at 02:09:13 PM
And in other news, a spaceship set off for Mars today.





 
Logged
:wanker:Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 912


Once in every lifetime


Reply #5 on: Today at 03:07:31 PM
Cool story bro
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 293


Reply #6 on: Today at 03:32:38 PM
Cool story my arse. Its dickheads like that selfish, weird twat who are so selfish and arrogant they need putting down like a dog.

And he comes on here wearing this story as a badge of pride.. 
Logged
RiversideRifle
Posts: 283


Reply #7 on: Today at 04:11:44 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 03:32:38 PM
Cool story my arse. Its dickheads like that selfish, weird twat who are so selfish and arrogant they need putting down like a dog.

And he comes on here wearing this story as a badge of pride.. 


Chill out son :ponce:
Logged
plazmuh
Posts: 13 896


Reply #8 on: Today at 04:13:37 PM
You will find asmatics are exempt Dickhead indeed..

Try reading the Geneva Convension..

Or the Magna Carta instead of Fake Media..

Depriving Humans of oxygen flys in the face of both..

And why would it bother you..

YOURE MASKS WORKS DONT THEY???

If you are detemined to reply Kindly moderate the language..

I rarely reply to insult
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 359


Reply #9 on: Today at 04:17:29 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 03:32:38 PM
Cool story my arse. Its dickheads like that selfish, weird twat who are so selfish and arrogant they need putting down like a dog.

And he comes on here wearing this story as a badge of pride.. 

Not wearing a mask is selfish but 1.8% of the population refusing to quarantine themselves so the remaining 98.2% have to lockdown, ruin our economy, wear masks and not see our loved ones for months is perfectly acceptable?

Imagine being so brainwashed by the media you think like this.

Clown world 🤡 🤡🤡🤡
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 293


Reply #10 on: Today at 04:20:39 PM
Selfish sods are the bane of this country. No need for an application- youre already a member.....
Logged
