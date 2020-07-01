plazmuh

Stopped at BP garage Today « on: Today at 12:59:09 PM »



Entered without F/M..



The guy asked why I was not wearing one..



Im not a moron was my responce..



He did not say leave but said all the others were wearing them..



I said i was happy to go id he so desired..



I asked for his name and address and his boses name..



He asked why?



I said I would be taking Legal action against BP and him in court..



At this point he just said Pay but next time I woud be refused entry..



I paid and said Next time I would insist on His and his employers details..



He said its the Law..



I said its Corperate Law and against Civil Law..



At this point the queue was outside the shop so I paid and left..



On the way out I said Have a great day my friend..



He smiled and said yes you as well..



I did have a covering in my glove compartment So know youre rights..



boro_boro_boro

Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:03:53 PM »



Bet you had a wank over it once you were back in the car.



You really are a tedious cunt...Bet you had a wank over it once you were back in the car. Logged

RIK MAYALL

Cool story bro

Holgateoldskool

Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:32:38 PM » Cool story my arse. Its dickheads like that selfish, weird twat who are so selfish and arrogant they need putting down like a dog.



And he comes on here wearing this story as a badge of pride.. Logged

plazmuh

Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #8 on: Today at 04:13:37 PM » You will find asmatics are exempt Dickhead indeed..



Try reading the Geneva Convension..



Or the Magna Carta instead of Fake Media..



Depriving Humans of oxygen flys in the face of both..



And why would it bother you..



YOURE MASKS WORKS DONT THEY???



If you are detemined to reply Kindly moderate the language..



I rarely reply to insult Logged