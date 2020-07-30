Welcome,
July 30, 2020, 12:49:22 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Nathan Ake
Topic: Nathan Ake (Read 76 times)
BoroPE
Posts: 2 387
Nathan Ake
«
on:
Today
at 11:58:11 AM »
£40 Million to Man City. The transfer market is still mad then ?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 620
Re: Nathan Ake
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:21:23 PM »
I haven't seen that much of him lately, he looked a decent prospect couple of years ago but can't see how you'd want to pay that sort of money for a defender from a team that just got relegated.
Pallys bar stool
Posts: 32
Re: Nathan Ake
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:28:42 PM »
Another one we could have had. Was linked with us when we were promoted. Chalobah, as well there's so many players we could have gone for but wasted it on shite.
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 20
Re: Nathan Ake
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:41:48 PM »
fucking bonkers..... he isnt worth half of that.
thats Bournemouth defo coming straight back up next year
