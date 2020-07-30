Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 30, 2020, 12:49:22 PM
Nathan Ake
BoroPE
Today at 11:58:11 AM
£40 Million to Man City. The transfer market is still mad then ?
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:21:23 PM
I haven't seen that much of him lately, he looked a decent prospect couple of years ago but can't see how you'd want to pay that sort of money for a defender from a team that just got relegated.
Pallys bar stool

Reply #2 on: Today at 12:28:42 PM
Another one we could have had. Was linked with us when we were promoted. Chalobah, as well there's so many players we could have gone for but wasted it on shite.
boro_boro_boro

Reply #3 on: Today at 12:41:48 PM
fucking  bonkers..... he isnt worth half of that.

thats Bournemouth defo coming straight back up next year
