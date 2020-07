Alberto Bongaloid

Re: Lockdown has killed more people than the fake virus « Reply #24 on: Today at 02:33:46 AM » The virus has never been proven to be a virus as per the 4 terms of the Koch Postulate.



Koch's postulates are the following:



1. The microorganism must be found in abundance in all organisms suffering from the disease, but should not be found in healthy organisms.

2. The microorganism must be isolated from a diseased organism and grown in pure culture.

3. The cultured microorganism should cause disease when introduced into a healthy organism.

4. The microorganism must be reisolated from the inoculated, diseased experimental host and identified as being identical to the original specific causative agent.



If it’s never been correctly proven to be a virus, how on earth are they making a vaccine?



Maybe it’s never been a virus affecting people at all?

We already know that 60ghz mmwave is dangerous to us as 98% of its energy is absorbed in oxygen yet this is the exact frequency that Facebook have started rolling out with their new Terragraph system. Don’t believe me? Have a look for yourselves.

Now what if this system has been testing in the UK since about March, particularly in hospitals. It’s not as far fetched as it sounds and deserved some serious debate given what lies have been told by the media and government