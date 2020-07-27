Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Lockdown has killed more people than the fake virus  (Read 172 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 357


« on: Today at 10:21:21 AM »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/07/29/lockdown-has-killed-21000-people-say-experts/

Wear your mask sheep.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 855



« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:22:56 AM »
There's another fake spike in the fake virus all over fake Europe. Apparantfakeally.

 
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 33


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:39:02 AM »
There's a reasonable and important discussion to have about the effects of lockdown. Economically, socially and critically on the mortality rate.

Sadly that can't happen when you start from the premise that it is a fake virus.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 357


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:15:46 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:22:56 AM
There's another fake spike in the fake virus all over fake Europe. Apparantfakeally.

 


Of course there is, there's a 2% false positive rate. Even if Covid 19 didn't exist at all there would still be hundreds of thousands of cases.

Spike my arse, it just an exercise in subordination at this point.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 656


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:17:20 PM »
Whats the aim of the exercise?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
plazmuh
Posts: 13 895


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:27:46 PM »
BoroPE
Posts: 2 387


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:44:09 PM »
Do you really believe this shit ? Of course there is a virus but maybe its time to just treat it like flu and get things back to normal ?
plazmuh
Posts: 13 895


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:02:49 PM »
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2020/07/adrenochrome-reported-live-on-turkish-bulgarian-television/

The Hollwood scam is about to come tumbling Down..

 :like:
plazmuh
Posts: 13 895


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:08:39 PM »
~Author Unknown~

Not a fake story but a real situation.

"So I was talking to a friend yesterday who works part time for a funeral home.

He goes and picks bodies up from the morgues.

On his last trip he was shocked to find the morgue filled to capacity.

They didn't have room for 1 more body!

He had never seen this before.

Ever.

Naturally, he asked if it was because of covid.

No, he was told.

Actually, there wasn't one single person in there who died of covid.

You know why the morgue is full?

Suicides and overdoses.

One of them was 12 years old.

Just let that sink in."
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 357


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:53:48 PM »
Look at this:



The narrative goes that the decrease in deaths and the lower trend line was a result of the draconian lockdown policies of government.

However that narrative is clearly bullshit when we have a no lockdown sample.



So, if lockdown saved lives what miracle is performing the same measure in a country that never locked down? Where pubs, restaurants, schools, universities and churches all stayed open?

Notice the trend line is practically identical, how can that in any shape, way or form be possible with two entirely different datasets on different populations?

Unless lockdown was entirely meaningless and actually a mixture of all vulnerable patients being killed off and herd immunity was the actual cause of the decreasing trend lines. 
El Capitan
Posts: 42 656


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:56:24 PM »
Graphs  :homer: :homer: :homer:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 357


« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:00:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:56:24 PM
Graphs  :homer: :homer: :homer:

Do you prefer words?

"We've actually seen a clearly declining trend in the number of patients in intensive care and also in the number of deaths since the middle of April," said Anna Mia Ekström, clinical professor of global infectious disease epidemiology at Stockholms Karolinksa Institute.

Ekström noted that the reproduction number of the epidemic  or R number, which measures the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to  has now fallen in Sweden to around 0.6, meaning transmission is declining.

The number of people with antibodies against the new coronavirus, meanwhile, is increasing.

Data published by Swedens public health agency in June showed that about 10 per cent of people in Stockholm  the nation's worst affected area  had developed antibodies to COVID-19, more than anywhere else in the country.

Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 357


« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:03:33 PM »
How about this one?

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/07/27/spains-experience-shows-swedens-covid-approach-could-have-right/

Spain's experience shows that Sweden's Covid approach could have been right all along
At the end of this we may well conclude that countries which attempted total suppression of the virus killed their economies for zero gain

El Capitan
Posts: 42 656


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:06:02 PM »
What are you having for tea, Bob?
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 357


« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:20:56 PM »
Coronavirus myths, lies and propaganga by the looks of things.

Mark Twain apparently once said 'it's easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled' and he was remarkably correct.

Most people still live under the delusion that the media is somehow interested in reporting the truth, it isn't and as far as I can tell it never has been.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 656


« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:27:21 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:20:56 PM
Coronavirus myths, lies and propaganga by the looks of things.





With jockeys whips? 
