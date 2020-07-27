Look at this:
The narrative goes that the decrease in deaths and the lower trend line was a result of the draconian lockdown policies of government.
However that narrative is clearly bullshit when we have a no lockdown sample.
So, if lockdown saved lives what miracle is performing the same measure in a country that never locked down? Where pubs, restaurants, schools, universities and churches all stayed open?
Notice the trend line is practically identical, how can that in any shape, way or form be possible with two entirely different datasets on different populations?
Unless lockdown was entirely meaningless and actually a mixture of all vulnerable patients being killed off and herd immunity was the actual cause of the decreasing trend lines.