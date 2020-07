Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 353





Posts: 3 353

Re: Lockdown has killed more people than the fake virus « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:15:46 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:22:56 AM







There's another fake spike in the fake virus all over fake Europe. Apparantfakeally.

Of course there is, there's a 2% false positive rate. Even if Covid 19 didn't exist at all there would still be hundreds of thousands of cases.



Spike my arse, it just an exercise in subordination at this point.

Of course there is, there's a 2% false positive rate. Even if Covid 19 didn't exist at all there would still be hundreds of thousands of cases.Spike my arse, it just an exercise in subordination at this point.