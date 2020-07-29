Welcome,
July 30, 2020, 10:57:09 AM
Lockdown has killed more people than the fake virus
Topic: Lockdown has killed more people than the fake virus
Lockdown has killed more people than the fake virus
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/07/29/lockdown-has-killed-21000-people-say-experts/
Wear your mask sheep.
There is nothing socialist about China
Re: Lockdown has killed more people than the fake virus
There's another fake spike in the fake virus all over fake Europe. Apparantfakeally.
Re: Lockdown has killed more people than the fake virus
There's a reasonable and important discussion to have about the effects of lockdown. Economically, socially and critically on the mortality rate.
Sadly that can't happen when you start from the premise that it is a fake virus.
