July 31, 2020, 01:55:53 AM
Author Topic: 1 A.M HERE IN NEWBRASKA  (Read 304 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« on: Yesterday at 06:57:12 AM »
AND I'M HAVING A BIG FUCK OFF CHARLIE DRAKE WITH JOCKEY WHIPS AT AN OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE  :homer:

YOU GOTTA SLUM IT SOMETIMES ESPECIALLY WHEN THE PAUL WELLER IS $7 A PITCHER  :beer: :beer: :beer:

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Deangordon
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:54:40 AM »
Tough work, but someone's gotta do it!!!


 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:04:18 AM »
BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Steboro
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:20:51 PM »
Outback steakhouses close at 10PM.   
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:27:43 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:20:51 PM
Outback steakhouses close at 10PM.   



QUEERSON CAUGHT OUT AGAIN  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍


SOME RIGHT FUCKING SLIPPERINGS HE HAS TAKEN THIS YEAR  👍😂😂😂👍
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:30:10 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:20:51 PM
Outback steakhouses close at 10PM.   



YEAH WHEN YOUR FRIENDS WITH BRENDA WHO MANAGES THE JOINT  YA GET FREE REIGN AND THEY ACTUALLY CLOSE AT 12A.M HERE IN THE GREAT STATE OF NEWBRASKA   :bc: :bc: :bc:

MUST TRY HARDER STEBORO AND LITTLE TINY TROTSKY


 charles charles charles charles


BEER ME BOYZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:31:26 PM »
Cant beat a Charlie and jockeys  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:36:12 PM »
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE DO A MEAN DRAKE AND WHIPS  :beer: :beer:

THE NELSON MANDELLA AINT TOO SHABBY EITHER  :like: :like: :like:

BEER ME MATTSTER  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Steboro
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:56:55 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 12:30:10 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:20:51 PM
Outback steakhouses close at 10PM.   



YEAH WHEN YOUR FRIENDS WITH BRENDA WHO MANAGES THE JOINT  YA GET FREE REIGN AND THEY ACTUALLY CLOSE AT 12A.M HERE IN THE GREAT STATE OF NEWBRASKA   :bc: :bc: :bc:

MUST TRY HARDER STEBORO AND LITTLE TINY TROTSKY


 charles charles charles charles


BEER ME BOYZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:

A simple Google search shows there are only 4 Outback Steakhouses in the state of Nebraska and they all close at 9PM.

Brenda mus5 be a right cunt to work for if she holds back her staff to cook a steak 3 hours after closing time.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:05:09 PM »
THEY ARE OPERATING ON THE GOVERNMENT SCHEME TO GET PEOPLE TO EAT OUT MORE  :like:

EXTENDED HOURS SO THEY CAN RUN IT FREE AND EASY  :homer:

THEY ALWAYS CATER FOR MONTY AND THE HOUNDS  :homer: :homer: :homer:

STACKS OF CHARLIE DRAKES AND PLENTY OF ALE FOR THE LADS  :like: :like: :like:

BEER ME BOYZZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:04:22 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:56:55 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 12:30:10 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:20:51 PM
Outback steakhouses close at 10PM.   



YEAH WHEN YOUR FRIENDS WITH BRENDA WHO MANAGES THE JOINT  YA GET FREE REIGN AND THEY ACTUALLY CLOSE AT 12A.M HERE IN THE GREAT STATE OF NEWBRASKA   :bc: :bc: :bc:

MUST TRY HARDER STEBORO AND LITTLE TINY TROTSKY


 charles charles charles charles


BEER ME BOYZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:

A simple Google search shows there are only 4 Outback Steakhouses in the state of Nebraska and they all close at 9PM.

Brenda mus5 be a right cunt to work for if she holds back her staff to cook a steak 3 hours after closing time.



QUEERSON CAUGHT OUT AGAIN AND AGAIN  🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

ON HIS DEATH CERTIFICATE IT WILL READ  👍

DEATH BY SLIPPERING  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:06:29 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 01:05:09 PM
THEY ARE OPERATING ON THE GOVERNMENT SCHEME TO GET PEOPLE TO EAT OUT MORE  :like:

EXTENDED HOURS SO THEY CAN RUN IT FREE AND EASY  :homer:

THEY ALWAYS CATER FOR MONTY AND THE HOUNDS  :homer: :homer: :homer:

STACKS OF CHARLIE DRAKES AND PLENTY OF ALE FOR THE LADS  :like: :like: :like:

BEER ME BOYZZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:



Enjoy pal 🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:27:43 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:04:22 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:56:55 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 12:30:10 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:20:51 PM
Outback steakhouses close at 10PM.   



YEAH WHEN YOUR FRIENDS WITH BRENDA WHO MANAGES THE JOINT  YA GET FREE REIGN AND THEY ACTUALLY CLOSE AT 12A.M HERE IN THE GREAT STATE OF NEWBRASKA   :bc: :bc: :bc:

MUST TRY HARDER STEBORO AND LITTLE TINY TROTSKY


 charles charles charles charles


BEER ME BOYZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:

A simple Google search shows there are only 4 Outback Steakhouses in the state of Nebraska and they all close at 9PM.

Brenda mus5 be a right cunt to work for if she holds back her staff to cook a steak 3 hours after closing time.



QUEERSON CAUGHT OUT AGAIN AND AGAIN  🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

ON HIS DEATH CERTIFICATE IT WILL READ  👍

DEATH BY SLIPPERING  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

SLUG TITS PROVING HE CANT READ OR WRITE AGAIN

HAVE 3 SIDS FOR YA TROUBLE ... 

BEER ME MELON HEAD  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:36:53 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 02:27:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:04:22 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:56:55 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 12:30:10 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:20:51 PM
Outback steakhouses close at 10PM.   



YEAH WHEN YOUR FRIENDS WITH BRENDA WHO MANAGES THE JOINT  YA GET FREE REIGN AND THEY ACTUALLY CLOSE AT 12A.M HERE IN THE GREAT STATE OF NEWBRASKA   :bc: :bc: :bc:

MUST TRY HARDER STEBORO AND LITTLE TINY TROTSKY


 charles charles charles charles


BEER ME BOYZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:

A simple Google search shows there are only 4 Outback Steakhouses in the state of Nebraska and they all close at 9PM.

Brenda mus5 be a right cunt to work for if she holds back her staff to cook a steak 3 hours after closing time.



QUEERSON CAUGHT OUT AGAIN AND AGAIN  🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

ON HIS DEATH CERTIFICATE IT WILL READ  👍

DEATH BY SLIPPERING  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

SLUG TITS PROVING HE CANT READ OR WRITE AGAIN

HAVE 3 SIDS FOR YA TROUBLE ... 

BEER ME MELON HEAD  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:



HAVE YOU NOT GOT NONE OF YER OWN SAYINGS  🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

INSTEAD OF PINCHING EVERYONE ELSES YOU DULL CUNT  👎


SLIPPERED TO DEATH  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Don pepe
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:38:31 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:56:55 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 12:30:10 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:20:51 PM
Outback steakhouses close at 10PM.   



YEAH WHEN YOUR FRIENDS WITH BRENDA WHO MANAGES THE JOINT  YA GET FREE REIGN AND THEY ACTUALLY CLOSE AT 12A.M HERE IN THE GREAT STATE OF NEWBRASKA   :bc: :bc: :bc:

MUST TRY HARDER STEBORO AND LITTLE TINY TROTSKY


 charles charles charles charles


BEER ME BOYZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:

A simple Google search shows there are only 4 Outback Steakhouses in the state of Nebraska and they all close at 9PM.

Brenda mus5 be a right cunt to work for if she holds back her staff to cook a steak 3 hours after closing time.

 :alf: mcl

The only state monty is in is a state of embarrassment
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:13:27 PM »
A STATE OF EUPHORIA WHEN YOU TASTE THE T.BONE CHARLIE DRAKE 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

BEER ME DON KID 🍻🍺🍻🍺🍺🌈🤠
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:23:52 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 05:38:31 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:56:55 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 12:30:10 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:20:51 PM
Outback steakhouses close at 10PM.   



YEAH WHEN YOUR FRIENDS WITH BRENDA WHO MANAGES THE JOINT  YA GET FREE REIGN AND THEY ACTUALLY CLOSE AT 12A.M HERE IN THE GREAT STATE OF NEWBRASKA   :bc: :bc: :bc:

MUST TRY HARDER STEBORO AND LITTLE TINY TROTSKY


 charles charles charles charles


BEER ME BOYZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:

A simple Google search shows there are only 4 Outback Steakhouses in the state of Nebraska and they all close at 9PM.

Brenda mus5 be a right cunt to work for if she holds back her staff to cook a steak 3 hours after closing time.

 :alf: mcl

The only state monty is in is a state of embarrassment


👍😂😂😂😂😂👍

FUCKING SLIPPERED TO DEATH 👍

HALF THE FUCKING LIES HE TELLS AIN'T TRUE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Don pepe
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:25:41 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 06:13:27 PM
A STATE OF EUPHORIA WHEN YOU TASTE THE T.BONE CHARLIE DRAKE 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

BEER ME DON KID 🍻🍺🍻🍺🍺🌈🤠

Enjoy your spamburger and can of ace maaaaate
CapsDave
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:45:56 PM »
Some jealous cunts on here
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:48:10 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:45:56 PM
Some jealous cunts on here


WHY DON'T YOU THREATEN TO PHONE OR E MAIL THEIR EMPLOYERS ?
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:49:47 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:48:10 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:45:56 PM
Some jealous cunts on here


WHY DON'T YOU THREATEN TO PHONE OR E MAIL THEIR EMPLOYERS ?

 mick
CapsDave
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:54:09 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:48:10 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:45:56 PM
Some jealous cunts on here


WHY DON'T YOU THREATEN TO PHONE OR E MAIL THEIR EMPLOYERS ?

 sshhh
El Capitan
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:54:48 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:54:09 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:48:10 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:45:56 PM
Some jealous cunts on here


WHY DON'T YOU THREATEN TO PHONE OR E MAIL THEIR EMPLOYERS ?

 sshhh




I THINK LEON HAS BEEN DRINKING WEAK LAGER  mick
Steboro
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:47:40 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 06:13:27 PM
A STATE OF EUPHORIA WHEN YOU TASTE THE T.BONE CHARLIE DRAKE 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

BEER ME DON KID 🍻🍺🍻🍺🍺🌈🤠

As Lids would say here comes another slippering..

Can you please point me to the Outback Steakhouse menu and specifically the T Bone steak?

They do not serve them closest you are going to get is a bone in Rib-Eye.

Yes I frequent Outback Steakhouse quite often.   :alf:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:50:01 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 09:47:40 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 06:13:27 PM
A STATE OF EUPHORIA WHEN YOU TASTE THE T.BONE CHARLIE DRAKE 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

BEER ME DON KID 🍻🍺🍻🍺🍺🌈🤠

As Lids would say here comes another slippering..

Can you please point me to the Outback Steakhouse menu and specifically the T Bone steak?

They do not serve them closest you are going to get is a bone in Rib-Eye.

Yes I frequent Outback Steakhouse quite often.   :alf:

You seem fun.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:53:13 PM »
FUCK ME THE SLIPPERS HAVE TOOK A GOOD BEATING TODAY..... HAVE TO GET SOME NEW SOLES FOR EM.....

YER ARSE MUST BE RED RAW COCO  🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡😂😂😂😂😂😂
CapsDave
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:53:35 PM »
Steboro  souey
Steboro
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:01:02 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 09:50:01 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 09:47:40 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 06:13:27 PM
A STATE OF EUPHORIA WHEN YOU TASTE THE T.BONE CHARLIE DRAKE 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

BEER ME DON KID 🍻🍺🍻🍺🍺🌈🤠

As Lids would say here comes another slippering..

Can you please point me to the Outback Steakhouse menu and specifically the T Bone steak?

They do not serve them closest you are going to get is a bone in Rib-Eye.

Yes I frequent Outback Steakhouse quite often.   :alf:

You seem fun.

It's not hard to know whats on a menu when you go often..  The food ain't the greatest but they serve Foster's which is way better than.the American beer they serve elsewhere.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:26:01 AM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 09:50:01 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 09:47:40 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 06:13:27 PM
A STATE OF EUPHORIA WHEN YOU TASTE THE T.BONE CHARLIE DRAKE 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

BEER ME DON KID 🍻🍺🍻🍺🍺🌈🤠

As Lids would say here comes another slippering..

Can you please point me to the Outback Steakhouse menu and specifically the T Bone steak?

They do not serve them closest you are going to get is a bone in Rib-Eye.

Yes I frequent Outback Steakhouse quite often.   :alf:

You seem fun.

 
