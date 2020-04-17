Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡  (Read 2069 times)
Pile
« Reply #50 on: August 08, 2020, 10:48:59 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on August 08, 2020, 01:20:16 AM
Where's he gonna charge the cunt when his toothbrush is taking up all the electricity?
Ha
El Capitan
« Reply #51 on: August 08, 2020, 11:23:42 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 08, 2020, 08:42:48 AM

HE KEPT TRYING TO ASK ME WHY I WAS A CUNT AND TRYING TO USE BIG WORDS  😂😂😂😂😂

I JUST KEPT SCREAMING IN TO THE PHONE 



 monkey monkey



Why are you a cunt, Lids?



AAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHH
monkeyman
« Reply #52 on: August 08, 2020, 11:41:46 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 08, 2020, 11:23:42 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 08, 2020, 08:42:48 AM

HE KEPT TRYING TO ASK ME WHY I WAS A CUNT AND TRYING TO USE BIG WORDS  😂😂😂😂😂

I JUST KEPT SCREAMING IN TO THE PHONE 



 monkey monkey



Why are you a cunt, Lids?



AAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHH
  lost
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #53 on: August 08, 2020, 12:23:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 08, 2020, 11:23:42 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 08, 2020, 08:42:48 AM

HE KEPT TRYING TO ASK ME WHY I WAS A CUNT AND TRYING TO USE BIG WORDS  😂😂😂😂😂

I JUST KEPT SCREAMING IN TO THE PHONE 



 monkey monkey



Why are you a cunt, Lids?



AAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHH


 monkey

BEER ME MATTSTER👍🤠👍🤠🌈🍻🍺🍻🍺
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #54 on: August 08, 2020, 03:55:33 PM »
Here we go - the fool is getting too excited again
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #55 on: August 08, 2020, 05:53:24 PM »
Had a lovely day out and about enjoying the weather today,  :like:

Settle's down with a cuppa tea and see what's been posted today on here . People asking other people why small time gets picked on a lot .. has a look at small times latest waffle


He is saying he is right wing  souey

Not really no. I'm right wing but I don't hate humans so can't bring myself to hate people trying to escape wars and oppression.      

Maybe. I don't think I am left. I hate the current government because their corruption and failures since the election have let me, and everyone in the country, down. I'm very much pro immigration because I just can't bring myself to hate people from different countries or with different colour skin from I. Economically I'm very right wing/capitalist and law and order wise the same


Smalltowns an attention seeking lonely  bullshitting insect  :like:

Can't stand the cunt  :wanker:

http://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/channel-migrants-admin-advisory-contains-disturbing-image-and-repulsive-views.6867/post-131750



Bad Dad  :wanker: been on his usual banning streak on the same thread , some one called Alan and Randy Savage copped it today
kippers
« Reply #56 on: August 08, 2020, 06:10:11 PM »
Its all 'pro illegal immigration on there.

Is that generally the Middlesbrough feeling?
Bernie
« Reply #57 on: August 08, 2020, 06:12:15 PM »
Quote from: kippers on August 08, 2020, 06:10:11 PM
Its all 'pro illegal immigration on there.

Is that generally the Middlesbrough feeling?

Have a guess.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #58 on: August 08, 2020, 07:55:09 PM »
What a strange place that is - an argument appears to be one where they all agree with each other (apart from Randysavage who got his arse kicked)

Baffling

 
RiversideRifle
« Reply #59 on: August 08, 2020, 08:01:13 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 08, 2020, 07:55:09 PM
What a strange place that is - an argument appears to be one where they all agree with each other (apart from Randysavage who got his arse kicked)

Baffling

 


The People who genuinely post on there are dangerous, thank fuck the lefties will never be in power, borolad is on one again  :ponce: my randy account has been removed  :ponce:
Pile
« Reply #60 on: August 08, 2020, 08:26:50 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 08, 2020, 08:01:13 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 08, 2020, 07:55:09 PM
What a strange place that is - an argument appears to be one where they all agree with each other (apart from Randysavage who got his arse kicked)

Baffling

 


The People who genuinely post on there are dangerous, thank fuck the lefties will never be in power, borolad is on one again  :ponce: my randy account has been removed  :ponce:
Ive just read the whole thread. Theyre the reason people cant debate immigration, theyd rather call someone a racist than listen to their opinion or why immigration may negativity affect them. Using the body of an innocent dead child to win the internets is pretty fucking low.
Muff Diver
« Reply #61 on: August 08, 2020, 08:41:15 PM »
I've read that thread, basically if you have an opposing view to their general concensus you're out on your ear.
Nothing democratic about that.
Pure totalitarian.
I think they're a little bit messed up as to what they are.
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #62 on: August 08, 2020, 09:02:17 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 08, 2020, 08:01:13 PM


The People who genuinely post on there are dangerous, thank fuck the lefties will never be in power, borolad is on one again  :ponce: my randy account has been removed  :ponce:






How is it if you are Randy Savage who posts stuff like this

RandySavage said:
Why? Turn the boats around. Why are we helping them to shore, putting them up in hotels and feeding them when there are homeless people on the streets who've paid taxes in this country?
All young men basically invading the country. Seeking asylum? blacks. Why don't they seek asylum in France? Or Spain? Or Italy? Or whichever other country they land in first.

Awaiting the racism accusations....      






You appear on here and post stuff like this

Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 05, 2020, 10:20:58 AM


You can't talk to crocket he's a daft racist cunt  :ponce:



Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 02, 2020, 08:44:49 PM
Crocket you really are a fucking racist idiot you know fuck all its mental  :ponce:


Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 09:23:57 AM



You're a fucking racist reptile  :lenin:


[/quote]




How can you post what you did as Randy Savage and come on here despising so called racists as you call us ..


Tell you what like, To even admit you were randy savage who stalks the Flyme with numerous fake accounts , and numerous accounts on here ..  tells me your cheese has slid right off your cracker .

you have all the hallmarks of the D Man.. never off the message boards , hatred for lids , hatred for bore me .. not too many people fit into this profile . The D man fits it though.
Pile
« Reply #63 on: August 08, 2020, 09:05:32 PM »
Quote from: Muff Diver on August 08, 2020, 08:41:15 PM
I've read that thread, basically if you have an opposing view to their general concensus you're out on your ear.
Nothing democratic about that.
Pure totalitarian.
I think they're a little bit messed up as to what they are.
Left wing ideology is no more democratic than right wing. The further you move away from the centre the less freedom of speech and choice is allowed.

If the people on that thread think they speak for the majority of the UK population on immigration theyre very much mistaken, maybe a quarter of the middle class and a tenth of the working class. Still, I suppose life would be boring if we were all the same.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #64 on: August 08, 2020, 11:05:35 PM »
Quote from: sockets on August 08, 2020, 09:02:17 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 08, 2020, 08:01:13 PM


The People who genuinely post on there are dangerous, thank fuck the lefties will never be in power, borolad is on one again  :ponce: my randy account has been removed  :ponce:






How is it if you are Randy Savage who posts stuff like this

RandySavage said:
Why? Turn the boats around. Why are we helping them to shore, putting them up in hotels and feeding them when there are homeless people on the streets who've paid taxes in this country?
All young men basically invading the country. Seeking asylum? blacks. Why don't they seek asylum in France? Or Spain? Or Italy? Or whichever other country they land in first.

Awaiting the racism accusations....      






You appear on here and post stuff like this

Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 05, 2020, 10:20:58 AM


You can't talk to crocket he's a daft racist cunt  :ponce:



Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 02, 2020, 08:44:49 PM
Crocket you really are a fucking racist idiot you know fuck all its mental  :ponce:


Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 09:23:57 AM



You're a fucking racist reptile  :lenin:






How can you post what you did as Randy Savage and come on here despising so called racists as you call us ..


Tell you what like, To even admit you were randy savage who stalks the Flyme with numerous fake accounts , and numerous accounts on here ..  tells me your cheese has slid right off your cracker .

you have all the hallmarks of the D Man.. never off the message boards , hatred for lids , hatred for bore me .. not too many people fit into this profile . The D man fits it though.
[/quote]


WOT 
Gingerpig
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 09:40:01 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 08, 2020, 08:01:13 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 08, 2020, 07:55:09 PM
What a strange place that is - an argument appears to be one where they all agree with each other (apart from Randysavage who got his arse kicked)

Baffling

 


The People who genuinely post on there are dangerous, thank fuck the lefties will never be in power, borolad is on one again  :ponce: my randy account has been removed  :ponce:


I am sure another sleeper  will pop up  mcl
Gingerpig
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 09:46:22 AM »
Apparently Smalltowns gym has opened up again ........in his apartment , hard to see how he finds the time with all the Tesla /Porsche buying  going on. The need to be liked by them all  over there is frightening  klins klins
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 10:07:47 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 08, 2020, 09:12:50 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on August 08, 2020, 09:04:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 08, 2020, 08:42:48 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on August 08, 2020, 08:09:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 08, 2020, 07:18:08 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:16:31 PM
Do you not think the constant outright bullying of a random blokes appearance from a bunch of middle aged blokes hiding behind their anonymity on a footy message board is a bit sad / cowardly?



(I thought Smalltown was obnoxious btw)



WHO  IS HIDING   



THE HARTLEY  HARE  CUNT  PHONED ME UP ONE SATURDAY MORNING A FEW YEARS BACK TRYING TO BE CLEVER ON THE PHONE   :like:

AFTER  ABOUT 15 MINS OF ME  BELLOWING DOWN  HIS FUCKING SHELL   :like:


HE SOON RANG  OFF    charles :alf:


 :wanker:
15 minutes isn't that soon.


HE KEPT TRYING TO ASK ME WHY I WAS A CUNT AND TRYING TO USE BIG WORDS  😂😂😂😂😂

I JUST KEPT SCREAMING IN TO THE PHONE  👍🤣🤣🤣👍

SAID HE WAS ON HIS WAY UP FROM LONDON TO MEET ME..... THE BUGS BUNNY CUNT NEVER SHOWED  👎

THE CUNTS ALL MOUTH AND TEETH  🤣🤣🤣
HE MIGHT COME IN HIS NEW TESLA  mcl

MIGHT COME OVER THE SEATS... THE CUNTS NEVER HAD A WOMAN IN HIS LIFE  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Hes never had a court order keeping him away from one
El Capitan
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 10:21:32 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:07:47 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 08, 2020, 09:12:50 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on August 08, 2020, 09:04:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 08, 2020, 08:42:48 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on August 08, 2020, 08:09:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 08, 2020, 07:18:08 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:16:31 PM
Do you not think the constant outright bullying of a random blokes appearance from a bunch of middle aged blokes hiding behind their anonymity on a footy message board is a bit sad / cowardly?



(I thought Smalltown was obnoxious btw)



WHO  IS HIDING   



THE HARTLEY  HARE  CUNT  PHONED ME UP ONE SATURDAY MORNING A FEW YEARS BACK TRYING TO BE CLEVER ON THE PHONE   :like:

AFTER  ABOUT 15 MINS OF ME  BELLOWING DOWN  HIS FUCKING SHELL   :like:


HE SOON RANG  OFF    charles :alf:


 :wanker:
15 minutes isn't that soon.


HE KEPT TRYING TO ASK ME WHY I WAS A CUNT AND TRYING TO USE BIG WORDS  😂😂😂😂😂

I JUST KEPT SCREAMING IN TO THE PHONE  👍🤣🤣🤣👍

SAID HE WAS ON HIS WAY UP FROM LONDON TO MEET ME..... THE BUGS BUNNY CUNT NEVER SHOWED  👎

THE CUNTS ALL MOUTH AND TEETH  🤣🤣🤣
HE MIGHT COME IN HIS NEW TESLA  mcl

MIGHT COME OVER THE SEATS... THE CUNTS NEVER HAD A WOMAN IN HIS LIFE  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Hes never had a court order keeping him away from one




 mick
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 10:28:22 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:07:47 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 08, 2020, 09:12:50 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on August 08, 2020, 09:04:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 08, 2020, 08:42:48 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on August 08, 2020, 08:09:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 08, 2020, 07:18:08 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:16:31 PM
Do you not think the constant outright bullying of a random blokes appearance from a bunch of middle aged blokes hiding behind their anonymity on a footy message board is a bit sad / cowardly?



(I thought Smalltown was obnoxious btw)



WHO  IS HIDING   



THE HARTLEY  HARE  CUNT  PHONED ME UP ONE SATURDAY MORNING A FEW YEARS BACK TRYING TO BE CLEVER ON THE PHONE   :like:

AFTER  ABOUT 15 MINS OF ME  BELLOWING DOWN  HIS FUCKING SHELL   :like:


HE SOON RANG  OFF    charles :alf:


 :wanker:
15 minutes isn't that soon.


HE KEPT TRYING TO ASK ME WHY I WAS A CUNT AND TRYING TO USE BIG WORDS  😂😂😂😂😂

I JUST KEPT SCREAMING IN TO THE PHONE  👍🤣🤣🤣👍

SAID HE WAS ON HIS WAY UP FROM LONDON TO MEET ME..... THE BUGS BUNNY CUNT NEVER SHOWED  👎

THE CUNTS ALL MOUTH AND TEETH  🤣🤣🤣
HE MIGHT COME IN HIS NEW TESLA  mcl

MIGHT COME OVER THE SEATS... THE CUNTS NEVER HAD A WOMAN IN HIS LIFE  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Hes never had a court order keeping him away from one



oooooh bitchy
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 10:36:44 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:07:47 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 08, 2020, 09:12:50 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on August 08, 2020, 09:04:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 08, 2020, 08:42:48 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on August 08, 2020, 08:09:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 08, 2020, 07:18:08 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:16:31 PM
Do you not think the constant outright bullying of a random blokes appearance from a bunch of middle aged blokes hiding behind their anonymity on a footy message board is a bit sad / cowardly?



(I thought Smalltown was obnoxious btw)



WHO  IS HIDING   



THE HARTLEY  HARE  CUNT  PHONED ME UP ONE SATURDAY MORNING A FEW YEARS BACK TRYING TO BE CLEVER ON THE PHONE   :like:

AFTER  ABOUT 15 MINS OF ME  BELLOWING DOWN  HIS FUCKING SHELL   :like:


HE SOON RANG  OFF    charles :alf:


 :wanker:
15 minutes isn't that soon.


HE KEPT TRYING TO ASK ME WHY I WAS A CUNT AND TRYING TO USE BIG WORDS  😂😂😂😂😂

I JUST KEPT SCREAMING IN TO THE PHONE  👍🤣🤣🤣👍

SAID HE WAS ON HIS WAY UP FROM LONDON TO MEET ME..... THE BUGS BUNNY CUNT NEVER SHOWED  👎

THE CUNTS ALL MOUTH AND TEETH  🤣🤣🤣
HE MIGHT COME IN HIS NEW TESLA  mcl

MIGHT COME OVER THE SEATS... THE CUNTS NEVER HAD A WOMAN IN HIS LIFE  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Hes never had a court order keeping him away from one

HAVE 3 SIDS BOB: 

BEER ME BOYZZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 10:36:58 AM »
The shot of an experienced Japanese sniper  :nige:
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 11:16:51 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:36:58 AM
The shot of an experienced Japanese sniper  :nige:


LET'S SEE HOW CLEVER YOU ARE IN REAL LIFE  👍

ANYTIME YOU WANT TO SAY ANYTHING TO MY FACE..... LET ME KNOW AND I WILL GLADLY OBLIGE  👍
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 11:31:03 AM »
 souey
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 11:33:57 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:16:51 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:36:58 AM
The shot of an experienced Japanese sniper  :nige:


LET'S SEE HOW CLEVER YOU ARE IN REAL LIFE  👍

ANYTIME YOU WANT TO SAY ANYTHING TO MY FACE..... LET ME KNOW AND I WILL GLADLY OBLIGE  👍

BLOWN A GASKET HAS THE PINK WEE MAN 

BEER ME LIDS   :beer: :beer: :beer:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 11:36:51 AM »
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 11:37:31 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:31:03 AM
souey


ANOTHER CLEVER GOBSHITE EH  👎

BUT NOT SO CLEVER WHEN IT COMES TO BEING A MAN  👎
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #77 on: Yesterday at 11:44:33 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:37:31 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:31:03 AM
souey


ANOTHER CLEVER GOBSHITE EH  👎

BUT NOT SO CLEVER WHEN IT COMES TO BEING A MAN  👎

 :meltdown:
Oldfield
« Reply #78 on: Yesterday at 12:03:02 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:36:58 AM
The shot of an experienced Japanese sniper  :nige:

You know all about snipers after your time in clink  Bob Dont you?

Isnt it time for you to pop down to a certain Marton pub and be the drunk know it all cunt at the bar that everyone loathes?

Hows the wife getting on with the consultants by the way?

 :chrisk: :basil monkey
El Capitan
« Reply #79 on: Yesterday at 12:10:14 PM »
OddCunt is frothing again  :meltdown: :meltdown: :nige:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 12:13:06 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:10:14 PM
OddCunt is frothing again  :meltdown: :meltdown: :nige:

 

THE SISTERS AND THE ODDCUNTS DONT LIKE IT UP EM  monkey monkey monkey monkey

BEER ME LINNY  SHAMEN  :homer: :homer: :homer: :beer:
CapsDave
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 12:13:17 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 12:03:02 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:36:58 AM
The shot of an experienced Japanese sniper  :nige:

You know all about snipers after your time in clink  Bob Dont you?

Isnt it time for you to pop down to a certain Marton pub and be the drunk know it all cunt at the bar that everyone loathes?

Hows the wife getting on with the consultants by the way?

 :chrisk: :basil monkey

Is prison full of snipers?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 12:14:56 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 12:13:17 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 12:03:02 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:36:58 AM
The shot of an experienced Japanese sniper  :nige:

You know all about snipers after your time in clink  Bob Dont you?

Isnt it time for you to pop down to a certain Marton pub and be the drunk know it all cunt at the bar that everyone loathes?

Hows the wife getting on with the consultants by the way?

 :chrisk: :basil monkey

Is prison full of snipers?

Always. And Basils
El Capitan
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 12:15:17 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 12:13:06 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:10:14 PM
OddCunt is frothing again  :meltdown: :meltdown: :nige:

 

THE SISTERS AND THE ODDCUNTS DONT LIKE IT UP EM  monkey monkey monkey monkey

BEER ME LINNY  SHAMEN  :homer: :homer: :homer: :beer:


 monkey monkey



Just been chatting to Alan Woodgate in the cross  :bc:
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 12:34:03 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:15:17 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 12:13:06 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:10:14 PM
OddCunt is frothing again  :meltdown: :meltdown: :nige:

 

THE SISTERS AND THE ODDCUNTS DONT LIKE IT UP EM  monkey monkey monkey monkey

BEER ME LINNY  SHAMEN  :homer: :homer: :homer: :beer:


 monkey monkey



Just been chatting to Alan Woodgate in the cross  :bc:


NO YOU AIN'T 👎

I'M IN THERE NOW DAFT CUNT  👎


YOU WOULDN'T DARE STEP FOOT IN THERE FOR 10 BAGS OF SAND  🐔🐓🐔
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 04:15:47 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:16:51 AM
ANYTIME YOU WANT TO SAY ANYTHING TO MY FACE..... LET ME KNOW AND I WILL GLADLY OBLIGE  👍

How will you oblige?

 :pd:

By standing on some step ladders?

 mcl
monkeyman
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 04:21:17 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:15:47 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:16:51 AM
ANYTIME YOU WANT TO SAY ANYTHING TO MY FACE..... LET ME KNOW AND I WILL GLADLY OBLIGE  👍

How will you oblige?

 :pd:

By standing on some step ladders?

 mcl
I HAVE NOTICED YER BECOME A CHEEKY CUNT THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS
LIDS WILL FUCKING BATTER YOU WHEN HE VISITS SAN FRAN  oleary
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 04:25:30 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:21:17 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:15:47 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:16:51 AM
ANYTIME YOU WANT TO SAY ANYTHING TO MY FACE..... LET ME KNOW AND I WILL GLADLY OBLIGE  👍

How will you oblige?

 :pd:

By standing on some step ladders?

 mcl
I HAVE NOTICED YER BECOME A CHEEKY CUNT THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS
LIDS WILL FUCKING BATTER YOU WHEN HE VISITS SAN FRAN  oleary

Id fuck the shit out of him.
monkeyman
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 04:26:31 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:25:30 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:21:17 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:15:47 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:16:51 AM
ANYTIME YOU WANT TO SAY ANYTHING TO MY FACE..... LET ME KNOW AND I WILL GLADLY OBLIGE  👍

How will you oblige?

 :pd:

By standing on some step ladders?

 mcl
I HAVE NOTICED YER BECOME A CHEEKY CUNT THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS
LIDS WILL FUCKING BATTER YOU WHEN HE VISITS SAN FRAN  oleary

Id fuck the shit out of him.


  mick
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 04:29:46 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:26:31 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:25:30 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:21:17 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:15:47 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:16:51 AM
ANYTIME YOU WANT TO SAY ANYTHING TO MY FACE..... LET ME KNOW AND I WILL GLADLY OBLIGE  👍

How will you oblige?

 :pd:

By standing on some step ladders?

 mcl
I HAVE NOTICED YER BECOME A CHEEKY CUNT THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS
LIDS WILL FUCKING BATTER YOU WHEN HE VISITS SAN FRAN  oleary

Id fuck the shit out of him.


 mick

And exactly how have I become a cheeky cunt the last few days?

 :pd:

Examples or zip it.

 
Erimus44
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 05:04:10 PM »
Quote from: kippers on August 08, 2020, 06:10:11 PM
Its all 'pro illegal immigration on there.

Is that generally the Middlesbrough feeling?

Few people on that board with those views are living in Middlesbrough, if any at all. They're men in their 50s, 60s and 70s that fled decades ago, and think they're views are representative of the people in the town because they're on a Boro board.
But that's to be expected as Fmttm is purposefully designed to be a hugbox for people to slap each other on the back and shower their lies, untruths and misleading claims with "likes", like the cliquey oddballs they are.
Don pepe
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 06:20:23 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:29:46 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:26:31 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:25:30 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:21:17 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:15:47 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:16:51 AM
ANYTIME YOU WANT TO SAY ANYTHING TO MY FACE..... LET ME KNOW AND I WILL GLADLY OBLIGE  👍

How will you oblige?

 :pd:

By standing on some step ladders?

 mcl
I HAVE NOTICED YER BECOME A CHEEKY CUNT THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS
LIDS WILL FUCKING BATTER YOU WHEN HE VISITS SAN FRAN  oleary

Id fuck the shit out of him.


 mick

And exactly how have I become a cheeky cunt the last few days?

 :pd:

Examples or zip it.

 

I have noticed this also  :ali:
Pile
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 06:28:46 PM »
Me too.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 06:30:34 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 06:20:23 PM

I have noticed this also  :ali:

Damn lies you weasel!

 
Bernie
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 06:41:34 PM »
Little Liddsy has had yet another slippering  :nige:
Archie Stevens
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 08:52:47 PM »
Rattling on about one forum on another reeks of empty or clinically sad lives.
And that sad cunt tag applies to both sides of the camp.
Grimmest craic ever.
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 11:26:25 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 05:04:10 PM
Quote from: kippers on August 08, 2020, 06:10:11 PM
Its all 'pro illegal immigration on there.

Is that generally the Middlesbrough feeling?

Few people on that board with those views are living in Middlesbrough, if any at all. They're men in their 50s, 60s and 70s that fled decades ago, and think they're views are representative of the people in the town because they're on a Boro board.
But that's to be expected as Fmttm is purposefully designed to be a hugbox for people to slap each other on the back and shower their lies, untruths and misleading claims with "likes", like the cliquey oddballs they are.


👏👏👏👏👏👏
Erimus44
« Reply #97 on: Today at 02:28:14 AM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 11:26:25 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 05:04:10 PM
Quote from: kippers on August 08, 2020, 06:10:11 PM
Its all 'pro illegal immigration on there.

Is that generally the Middlesbrough feeling?

Few people on that board with those views are living in Middlesbrough, if any at all. They're men in their 50s, 60s and 70s that fled decades ago, and think they're views are representative of the people in the town because they're on a Boro board.
But that's to be expected as Fmttm is purposefully designed to be a hugbox for people to slap each other on the back and shower their lies, untruths and misleading claims with "likes", like the cliquey oddballs they are.


👏👏👏👏👏👏

6 likes. Now I know how the clique feel. 
