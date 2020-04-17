Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 09, 2020, 10:38:35 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡  (Read 1657 times)
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 436



View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:48:59 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 01:20:16 AM
Where's he gonna charge the cunt when his toothbrush is taking up all the electricity?
Ha
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 736


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:23:42 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:42:48 AM

HE KEPT TRYING TO ASK ME WHY I WAS A CUNT AND TRYING TO USE BIG WORDS  😂😂😂😂😂

I JUST KEPT SCREAMING IN TO THE PHONE 



 monkey monkey



Why are you a cunt, Lids?



AAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHH
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 706


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:41:46 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:23:42 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:42:48 AM

HE KEPT TRYING TO ASK ME WHY I WAS A CUNT AND TRYING TO USE BIG WORDS  😂😂😂😂😂

I JUST KEPT SCREAMING IN TO THE PHONE 



 monkey monkey



Why are you a cunt, Lids?



AAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHH
  lost
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 785


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 12:23:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:23:42 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:42:48 AM

HE KEPT TRYING TO ASK ME WHY I WAS A CUNT AND TRYING TO USE BIG WORDS  😂😂😂😂😂

I JUST KEPT SCREAMING IN TO THE PHONE 



 monkey monkey



Why are you a cunt, Lids?



AAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHH


 monkey

BEER ME MATTSTER👍🤠👍🤠🌈🍻🍺🍻🍺
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 186


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 03:55:33 PM »
Here we go - the fool is getting too excited again
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 156


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 05:53:24 PM »
Had a lovely day out and about enjoying the weather today,  :like:

Settle's down with a cuppa tea and see what's been posted today on here . People asking other people why small time gets picked on a lot .. has a look at small times latest waffle


He is saying he is right wing  souey

Not really no. I'm right wing but I don't hate humans so can't bring myself to hate people trying to escape wars and oppression.      

Maybe. I don't think I am left. I hate the current government because their corruption and failures since the election have let me, and everyone in the country, down. I'm very much pro immigration because I just can't bring myself to hate people from different countries or with different colour skin from I. Economically I'm very right wing/capitalist and law and order wise the same


Smalltowns an attention seeking lonely  bullshitting insect  :like:

Can't stand the cunt  :wanker:

http://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/channel-migrants-admin-advisory-contains-disturbing-image-and-repulsive-views.6867/post-131750



Bad Dad  :wanker: been on his usual banning streak on the same thread , some one called Alan and Randy Savage copped it today
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:57:41 PM by sockets » Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 128


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:10:11 PM »
Its all 'pro illegal immigration on there.

Is that generally the Middlesbrough feeling?
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 565


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 06:12:15 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 06:10:11 PM
Its all 'pro illegal immigration on there.

Is that generally the Middlesbrough feeling?

Have a guess.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 186


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:55:09 PM »
What a strange place that is - an argument appears to be one where they all agree with each other (apart from Randysavage who got his arse kicked)

Baffling

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 347


View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:01:13 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 07:55:09 PM
What a strange place that is - an argument appears to be one where they all agree with each other (apart from Randysavage who got his arse kicked)

Baffling

 


The People who genuinely post on there are dangerous, thank fuck the lefties will never be in power, borolad is on one again  :ponce: my randy account has been removed  :ponce:
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 436



View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 08:26:50 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 08:01:13 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 07:55:09 PM
What a strange place that is - an argument appears to be one where they all agree with each other (apart from Randysavage who got his arse kicked)

Baffling

 


The People who genuinely post on there are dangerous, thank fuck the lefties will never be in power, borolad is on one again  :ponce: my randy account has been removed  :ponce:
Ive just read the whole thread. Theyre the reason people cant debate immigration, theyd rather call someone a racist than listen to their opinion or why immigration may negativity affect them. Using the body of an innocent dead child to win the internets is pretty fucking low.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Muff Diver
**
Online Online

Posts: 54


View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 08:41:15 PM »
I've read that thread, basically if you have an opposing view to their general concensus you're out on your ear.
Nothing democratic about that.
Pure totalitarian.
I think they're a little bit messed up as to what they are.
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 156


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 09:02:17 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 08:01:13 PM


The People who genuinely post on there are dangerous, thank fuck the lefties will never be in power, borolad is on one again  :ponce: my randy account has been removed  :ponce:






How is it if you are Randy Savage who posts stuff like this

RandySavage said:
Why? Turn the boats around. Why are we helping them to shore, putting them up in hotels and feeding them when there are homeless people on the streets who've paid taxes in this country?
All young men basically invading the country. Seeking asylum? blacks. Why don't they seek asylum in France? Or Spain? Or Italy? Or whichever other country they land in first.

Awaiting the racism accusations....      






You appear on here and post stuff like this

Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 05, 2020, 10:20:58 AM


You can't talk to crocket he's a daft racist cunt  :ponce:



Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 02, 2020, 08:44:49 PM
Crocket you really are a fucking racist idiot you know fuck all its mental  :ponce:


Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 09:23:57 AM



You're a fucking racist reptile  :lenin:


[/quote]




How can you post what you did as Randy Savage and come on here despising so called racists as you call us ..


Tell you what like, To even admit you were randy savage who stalks the Flyme with numerous fake accounts , and numerous accounts on here ..  tells me your cheese has slid right off your cracker .

you have all the hallmarks of the D Man.. never off the message boards , hatred for lids , hatred for bore me .. not too many people fit into this profile . The D man fits it though.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:06:06 PM by sockets » Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 436



View Profile
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 09:05:32 PM »
Quote from: Muff Diver on Yesterday at 08:41:15 PM
I've read that thread, basically if you have an opposing view to their general concensus you're out on your ear.
Nothing democratic about that.
Pure totalitarian.
I think they're a little bit messed up as to what they are.
Left wing ideology is no more democratic than right wing. The further you move away from the centre the less freedom of speech and choice is allowed.

If the people on that thread think they speak for the majority of the UK population on immigration theyre very much mistaken, maybe a quarter of the middle class and a tenth of the working class. Still, I suppose life would be boring if we were all the same.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 347


View Profile
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 11:05:35 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:02:17 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 08:01:13 PM


The People who genuinely post on there are dangerous, thank fuck the lefties will never be in power, borolad is on one again  :ponce: my randy account has been removed  :ponce:






How is it if you are Randy Savage who posts stuff like this

RandySavage said:
Why? Turn the boats around. Why are we helping them to shore, putting them up in hotels and feeding them when there are homeless people on the streets who've paid taxes in this country?
All young men basically invading the country. Seeking asylum? blacks. Why don't they seek asylum in France? Or Spain? Or Italy? Or whichever other country they land in first.

Awaiting the racism accusations....      






You appear on here and post stuff like this

Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 05, 2020, 10:20:58 AM


You can't talk to crocket he's a daft racist cunt  :ponce:



Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 02, 2020, 08:44:49 PM
Crocket you really are a fucking racist idiot you know fuck all its mental  :ponce:


Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 09:23:57 AM



You're a fucking racist reptile  :lenin:






How can you post what you did as Randy Savage and come on here despising so called racists as you call us ..


Tell you what like, To even admit you were randy savage who stalks the Flyme with numerous fake accounts , and numerous accounts on here ..  tells me your cheese has slid right off your cracker .

you have all the hallmarks of the D Man.. never off the message boards , hatred for lids , hatred for bore me .. not too many people fit into this profile . The D man fits it though.
[/quote]


WOT 
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 671


View Profile
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:40:01 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 08:01:13 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 07:55:09 PM
What a strange place that is - an argument appears to be one where they all agree with each other (apart from Randysavage who got his arse kicked)

Baffling

 


The People who genuinely post on there are dangerous, thank fuck the lefties will never be in power, borolad is on one again  :ponce: my randy account has been removed  :ponce:


I am sure another sleeper  will pop up  mcl
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 671


View Profile
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:46:22 AM »
Apparently Smalltowns gym has opened up again ........in his apartment , hard to see how he finds the time with all the Tesla /Porsche buying  going on. The need to be liked by them all  over there is frightening  klins klins
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 897



View Profile
« Reply #67 on: Today at 10:07:47 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:12:50 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:04:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:42:48 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 08:09:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:18:08 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:16:31 PM
Do you not think the constant outright bullying of a random blokes appearance from a bunch of middle aged blokes hiding behind their anonymity on a footy message board is a bit sad / cowardly?



(I thought Smalltown was obnoxious btw)



WHO  IS HIDING   



THE HARTLEY  HARE  CUNT  PHONED ME UP ONE SATURDAY MORNING A FEW YEARS BACK TRYING TO BE CLEVER ON THE PHONE   :like:

AFTER  ABOUT 15 MINS OF ME  BELLOWING DOWN  HIS FUCKING SHELL   :like:


HE SOON RANG  OFF    charles :alf:


 :wanker:
15 minutes isn't that soon.


HE KEPT TRYING TO ASK ME WHY I WAS A CUNT AND TRYING TO USE BIG WORDS  😂😂😂😂😂

I JUST KEPT SCREAMING IN TO THE PHONE  👍🤣🤣🤣👍

SAID HE WAS ON HIS WAY UP FROM LONDON TO MEET ME..... THE BUGS BUNNY CUNT NEVER SHOWED  👎

THE CUNTS ALL MOUTH AND TEETH  🤣🤣🤣
HE MIGHT COME IN HIS NEW TESLA  mcl

MIGHT COME OVER THE SEATS... THE CUNTS NEVER HAD A WOMAN IN HIS LIFE  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Hes never had a court order keeping him away from one
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 736


View Profile
« Reply #68 on: Today at 10:21:32 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:07:47 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:12:50 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:04:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:42:48 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 08:09:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:18:08 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:16:31 PM
Do you not think the constant outright bullying of a random blokes appearance from a bunch of middle aged blokes hiding behind their anonymity on a footy message board is a bit sad / cowardly?



(I thought Smalltown was obnoxious btw)



WHO  IS HIDING   



THE HARTLEY  HARE  CUNT  PHONED ME UP ONE SATURDAY MORNING A FEW YEARS BACK TRYING TO BE CLEVER ON THE PHONE   :like:

AFTER  ABOUT 15 MINS OF ME  BELLOWING DOWN  HIS FUCKING SHELL   :like:


HE SOON RANG  OFF    charles :alf:


 :wanker:
15 minutes isn't that soon.


HE KEPT TRYING TO ASK ME WHY I WAS A CUNT AND TRYING TO USE BIG WORDS  😂😂😂😂😂

I JUST KEPT SCREAMING IN TO THE PHONE  👍🤣🤣🤣👍

SAID HE WAS ON HIS WAY UP FROM LONDON TO MEET ME..... THE BUGS BUNNY CUNT NEVER SHOWED  👎

THE CUNTS ALL MOUTH AND TEETH  🤣🤣🤣
HE MIGHT COME IN HIS NEW TESLA  mcl

MIGHT COME OVER THE SEATS... THE CUNTS NEVER HAD A WOMAN IN HIS LIFE  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Hes never had a court order keeping him away from one




 mick
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 960


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #69 on: Today at 10:28:22 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:07:47 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:12:50 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:04:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:42:48 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 08:09:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:18:08 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:16:31 PM
Do you not think the constant outright bullying of a random blokes appearance from a bunch of middle aged blokes hiding behind their anonymity on a footy message board is a bit sad / cowardly?



(I thought Smalltown was obnoxious btw)



WHO  IS HIDING   



THE HARTLEY  HARE  CUNT  PHONED ME UP ONE SATURDAY MORNING A FEW YEARS BACK TRYING TO BE CLEVER ON THE PHONE   :like:

AFTER  ABOUT 15 MINS OF ME  BELLOWING DOWN  HIS FUCKING SHELL   :like:


HE SOON RANG  OFF    charles :alf:


 :wanker:
15 minutes isn't that soon.


HE KEPT TRYING TO ASK ME WHY I WAS A CUNT AND TRYING TO USE BIG WORDS  😂😂😂😂😂

I JUST KEPT SCREAMING IN TO THE PHONE  👍🤣🤣🤣👍

SAID HE WAS ON HIS WAY UP FROM LONDON TO MEET ME..... THE BUGS BUNNY CUNT NEVER SHOWED  👎

THE CUNTS ALL MOUTH AND TEETH  🤣🤣🤣
HE MIGHT COME IN HIS NEW TESLA  mcl

MIGHT COME OVER THE SEATS... THE CUNTS NEVER HAD A WOMAN IN HIS LIFE  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Hes never had a court order keeping him away from one



oooooh bitchy
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 785


View Profile
« Reply #70 on: Today at 10:36:44 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:07:47 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:12:50 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:04:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:42:48 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 08:09:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:18:08 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:16:31 PM
Do you not think the constant outright bullying of a random blokes appearance from a bunch of middle aged blokes hiding behind their anonymity on a footy message board is a bit sad / cowardly?



(I thought Smalltown was obnoxious btw)



WHO  IS HIDING   



THE HARTLEY  HARE  CUNT  PHONED ME UP ONE SATURDAY MORNING A FEW YEARS BACK TRYING TO BE CLEVER ON THE PHONE   :like:

AFTER  ABOUT 15 MINS OF ME  BELLOWING DOWN  HIS FUCKING SHELL   :like:


HE SOON RANG  OFF    charles :alf:


 :wanker:
15 minutes isn't that soon.


HE KEPT TRYING TO ASK ME WHY I WAS A CUNT AND TRYING TO USE BIG WORDS  😂😂😂😂😂

I JUST KEPT SCREAMING IN TO THE PHONE  👍🤣🤣🤣👍

SAID HE WAS ON HIS WAY UP FROM LONDON TO MEET ME..... THE BUGS BUNNY CUNT NEVER SHOWED  👎

THE CUNTS ALL MOUTH AND TEETH  🤣🤣🤣
HE MIGHT COME IN HIS NEW TESLA  mcl

MIGHT COME OVER THE SEATS... THE CUNTS NEVER HAD A WOMAN IN HIS LIFE  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Hes never had a court order keeping him away from one

HAVE 3 SIDS BOB: 

BEER ME BOYZZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 897



View Profile
« Reply #71 on: Today at 10:36:58 AM »
The shot of an experienced Japanese sniper  :nige:
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 