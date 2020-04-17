Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡  (Read 1038 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 894

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: July 29, 2020, 07:27:13 PM »
THE UGLY SKINNY GINGA CUNT  😂😂😂

LOOK AT ME ! LOOK AT ME !

🙄🙄🙄

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/anyone-on-here-have-an-electric-car.5334/
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RiversideRifle
Posts: 343


« Reply #1 on: July 29, 2020, 07:38:16 PM »
As much as I dislike cleasby and his lies, people in glass houses and that, don't you do the exact same thing with your stone Island jaguar driving Wetherspoons standard meal eating fishing?  :ponce:
monkeyman
Posts: 10 677


« Reply #2 on: July 29, 2020, 07:47:24 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 29, 2020, 07:27:13 PM
THE UGLY SKINNY GINGA CUNT  😂😂😂

LOOK AT ME ! LOOK AT ME !

🙄🙄🙄

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/anyone-on-here-have-an-electric-car.5334/
HE'S GOT FUCK ALL A LOT OF POSTERS OVER THERE KNOW THAT HE IS A BULLSHITTING CUNT  :wanker:
Skinz
Posts: 2 396


« Reply #3 on: July 29, 2020, 08:00:09 PM »
Reply to his mask thread:

Quote
To be fair wearing a mask is dual purpose for you SmallTown
  rava
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 894

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #4 on: July 29, 2020, 08:08:24 PM »
A MASK WOULD DO HIM THE WORLD OF GOOD  👍😂😂😂😂😂👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 124



« Reply #5 on: July 29, 2020, 08:33:25 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on July 29, 2020, 07:47:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 29, 2020, 07:27:13 PM
THE UGLY SKINNY GINGA CUNT  😂😂😂

LOOK AT ME ! LOOK AT ME !

🙄🙄🙄

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/anyone-on-here-have-an-electric-car.5334/
HE'S GOT FUCK ALL A LOT OF POSTERS OVER THERE KNOW THAT HE IS A BULLSHITTING CUNT  :wanker:

What he has got is a big space occupied in the minds of quite a few posters on here even though he hasn't posted for years  :meltdown:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 480


« Reply #6 on: July 29, 2020, 09:03:51 PM »
Imagine going onto the internet to boast about putting yourself into debt for a product you can use but likely will never own.

Pathetic.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
kippers
Posts: 2 123


« Reply #7 on: July 29, 2020, 09:26:08 PM »
He is full of shit that lad. He was getting a Porsche last year.

So desperate to be part of the little clique
monkeyman
Posts: 10 677


« Reply #8 on: July 29, 2020, 10:16:23 PM »
DOES HE STILL LEAVE HIS CALLING CARD IN PUB TOILETS AND PHONE BOOTHS OFFERING A MASSAGE AND A HAM SHANK  
Steboro
Posts: 3 358


« Reply #9 on: July 30, 2020, 01:48:58 AM »
Quote from: kippers on July 29, 2020, 09:26:08 PM
He is full of shit that lad. He was getting a Porsche last year.

So desperate to be part of the little clique

Does he post on here as Beerson?
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 881



« Reply #10 on: July 30, 2020, 02:04:44 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on July 29, 2020, 10:16:23 PM
DOES HE STILL LEAVE HIS CALLING CARD IN PUB TOILETS AND PHONE BOOTHS OFFERING A MASSAGE AND A HAM SHANK  

Yes
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 784


« Reply #11 on: July 30, 2020, 05:07:36 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on July 30, 2020, 01:48:58 AM
Quote from: kippers on July 29, 2020, 09:26:08 PM
He is full of shit that lad. He was getting a Porsche last year.

So desperate to be part of the little clique

Does he post on here as Beerson?

BEER ME NEIL  souey :beer: :beer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 784


« Reply #12 on: July 30, 2020, 05:13:55 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 29, 2020, 07:38:16 PM
As much as I dislike cleasby and his lies, people in glass houses and that, don't you do the exact same thing with your stone Island jaguar driving Wetherspoons standard meal eating fishing?  :ponce:

 mick mick mick

FUCKIN HELL RIFES GO EASY ON THE LITTLE GUY 

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 894

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #13 on: July 30, 2020, 06:44:58 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on July 30, 2020, 01:48:58 AM
Quote from: kippers on July 29, 2020, 09:26:08 PM
He is full of shit that lad. He was getting a Porsche last year.

So desperate to be part of the little clique

Does he post on here as Beerson?




 mcl




HE  SHOULD HAVE GAVE IT UP ABOUT 18 MONTHS BACK   :like:


IT'S ONLY HIS SILLY LEFTY WINNETS KEEPING HIM GOING THE GANG OF 4   :wanker:




HE'S ABOUT AS FUNNY AS THE ABERFAN  DISASTER     souey
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 784


« Reply #14 on: July 30, 2020, 06:55:02 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 30, 2020, 06:44:58 AM
Quote from: Steboro on July 30, 2020, 01:48:58 AM
Quote from: kippers on July 29, 2020, 09:26:08 PM
He is full of shit that lad. He was getting a Porsche last year.

So desperate to be part of the little clique

Does he post on here as Beerson?




 mcl




HE  SHOULD HAVE GAVE IT UP ABOUT 18 MONTHS BACK   :like:


IT'S ONLY HIS SILLY LEFTY WINNETS KEEPING HIM GOING THE GANG OF 4   :wanker:




HE'S ABOUT AS FUNNY AS THE ABERFAN  DISASTER     souey

AHHH SO IM NOT MATTY AGAIN AM I BISON HEAD? 

CLUTCHING AT STRAWS LIKE A WANKING SCARECROW  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

BEER ME YOU PINK SLUG  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 894

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:36:18 PM »
FUCKS SAKE IT JUST GETS BETTER  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂


https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/any-shipping-expert-on-here.6835/
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 164


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:02:23 PM »
LOL  charles charles


That daft cunt think's he's on fucking top gear , seen the shite he spouts 

You don't buy a car with the word "Performance" in the name not to try that out

I'll have the acceleration set to chill mode (yes, it does have a "chill" mode. A little childish so we'll just call it "normal" from now on) and just drive normally!   






silly cunts only renting a car ffs  :alf: :alf: :wanker:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 894

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:09:04 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:02:23 PM
LOL  charles charles


That daft cunt think's he's on fucking top gear , seen the shite he spouts 

You don't buy a car with the word "Performance" in the name not to try that out

I'll have the acceleration set to chill mode (yes, it does have a "chill" mode. A little childish so we'll just call it "normal" from now on) and just drive normally!   






silly cunts only renting a car ffs  :alf: :alf: :wanker:




I DON'T THINK THE SILLY CUNT EVEN HAS A CHARGING POINT OUTSIDE HIS SHOEBOX  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Bernie
Posts: 5 560


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:14:05 PM »
Cunt was on about buying a Jag Estate last year...............

or a "Shooting brake" as he called it     souey
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 164


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:15:07 PM »
remember few years ago he started on here about his so called flash car , He forgot he had posted a thread called driving home for xmas what he deleted soon after I showed him his flash car was an old rot box what he dreaded driving cos the radio never worked in it  charles charles


Blokes a military grade whopper  :like:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 164


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:16:54 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:09:04 PM



I DON'T THINK THE SILLY CUNT EVEN HAS A CHARGING POINT OUTSIDE HIS SHOEBOX  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂














 charles charles charles charles charles charles charles
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 386


WLM


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:22:24 PM »
 

I wasnt here when he was around.  He just comes across a right dick.   Like the kid that got picked on at school but then wonders why he gets picked on.  Heres the answer mate.

Its because you are a dick

 :nige:
WLM
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 164


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:23:56 PM »
He goes looking for trouble everyday then cries when he gets some.
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 881



« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 02:56:56 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:02:23 PM

You don't buy a car with the word "Performance" in the name not to try that out

I'll have the acceleration set to chill mode (yes, it does have a "chill" mode. A little childish so we'll just call it "normal" from now on) and just drive normally!   


 souey
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 179


Pack o cunts


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:59:05 PM »
Why were they calling him Mike?

Thought he was a Neil?

 :pd:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 311


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 03:36:22 PM »
From the photo it looks like a dentist would have been a better investment.......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 894

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:41:42 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 03:36:22 PM
From the photo it looks like a dentist would have been a better investment.......


I OFFERED TO SORT HIS TEETH OUT A FEW TIMES  👍

BUT HE NEVER TOOK ME UP ON THE OFFER  😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 311


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 03:43:05 PM »
Free of charge, no doubt, Lids!!!!!
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 894

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 03:46:29 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 03:43:05 PM
Free of charge, no doubt, Lids!!!!!


👍😎👍🥊
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Pile
Posts: 40 415



« Reply #
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:36:18 PM
FUCKS SAKE IT JUST GETS BETTER  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂


https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/any-shipping-expert-on-here.6835/
Any simpleton can track a ship, he should try google before FMTTM.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 343


« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:04:49 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:41:42 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 03:36:22 PM
From the photo it looks like a dentist would have been a better investment.......


I OFFERED TO SORT HIS TEETH OUT A FEW TIMES  👍

BUT HE NEVER TOOK ME UP ON THE OFFER  😂😂😂


Remember you giving pinkponce the same option then he ragged you round Tesco's car park  :alf:
El Capitan
Posts: 42 747


« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:06:11 PM »
Capio gave him Gilzeans flashbacks as well I heard  monkey monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
Posts: 597


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:19:19 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:53:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:36:18 PM
FUCKS SAKE IT JUST GETS BETTER  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂


https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/any-shipping-expert-on-here.6835/
Any simpleton can track a ship, he should try google before FMTTM.

Would defeat the whole purpose of his desperate to impress look at me post. Thing is thats the kind of thing he would get impressed by, no one else really gives a fuck what car the next fella drives. If he wasnt such an odious wretch and I have pity for the tragic cunt
Pile
Posts: 40 415



« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:56:27 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:19:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:53:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:36:18 PM
FUCKS SAKE IT JUST GETS BETTER  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂


https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/any-shipping-expert-on-here.6835/
Any simpleton can track a ship, he should try google before FMTTM.

Would defeat the whole purpose of his desperate to impress look at me post. Thing is thats the kind of thing he would get impressed by, no one else really gives a fuck what car the next fella drives. If he wasnt such an odious wretch and I have pity for the tragic cunt
:like:
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
King of the North
Posts: 1 444


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:15:48 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:02:23 PM
LOL  charles charles


That daft cunt think's he's on fucking top gear , seen the shite he spouts 

You don't buy a car with the word "Performance" in the name not to try that out

I'll have the acceleration set to chill mode (yes, it does have a "chill" mode. A little childish so we'll just call it "normal" from now on) and just drive normally!   






silly cunts only renting a car ffs  :alf: :alf: :wanker:




Is that really him crocket?

Fuck me, what a  ugly fuckwitt he is. I knew he was ginger but those fucking teeth!!! He could eat an apple through a letterbox!!

Almost feel sorry for the spunk guzzling oxygen thief now.


 
Bernie
Posts: 5 560


« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:58:26 PM »
"It happened on COB but those people are just horrible and nasty. When it happens on here it upsets me"

 

What a fucking quim.

 souey
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 747


« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:16:31 PM »
Do you not think the constant outright bullying of a random blokes appearance from a bunch of middle aged blokes hiding behind their anonymity on a footy message board is a bit sad / cowardly?



(I thought Smalltown was obnoxious btw)
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 677


« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:17:00 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 10:15:48 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:02:23 PM
LOL  charles charles


That daft cunt think's he's on fucking top gear , seen the shite he spouts 

You don't buy a car with the word "Performance" in the name not to try that out

I'll have the acceleration set to chill mode (yes, it does have a "chill" mode. A little childish so we'll just call it "normal" from now on) and just drive normally!   






silly cunts only renting a car ffs  :alf: :alf: :wanker:




Is that really him crocket?

Fuck me, what a  ugly fuckwitt he is. I knew he was ginger but those fucking teeth!!! He could eat an apple through a letterbox!!

Almost feel sorry for the spunk guzzling oxygen thief now.


 



THE DENTISTS NIGHTMARE STRIKES AGAIN
WITH ANOTHER NEW CAR HE IS BUYING
HE BUYS 3 FUCKING CARS A YEAR
MASSAGING GEEZERS AND BUMMING AND SUCKING SOUNDS LIKE ITS ON THE UP AFTER LOCKDOWN  rava
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 179


Pack o cunts


« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:19:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:16:31 PM
Do you not think the constant outright bullying of a random blokes appearance from a bunch of middle aged blokes hiding behind their anonymity on a footy message board is a bit sad / cowardly?



(I thought Smalltown was obnoxious btw)

How do you bully a 2 dimensional representation of an actual person?

I don't think it's possible really
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Posts: 42 747


« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 11:24:09 PM »
Yeah.... Im fairly sure I didnt accuse anyone of bullying a picture. That would be odd
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Skinz
Posts: 2 396


« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:20:16 AM »
Where's he gonna charge the cunt when his toothbrush is taking up all the electricity?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 894

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:18:08 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:16:31 PM
Do you not think the constant outright bullying of a random blokes appearance from a bunch of middle aged blokes hiding behind their anonymity on a footy message board is a bit sad / cowardly?



(I thought Smalltown was obnoxious btw)



WHO  IS HIDING   



THE HARTLEY  HARE  CUNT  PHONED ME UP ONE SATURDAY MORNING A FEW YEARS BACK TRYING TO BE CLEVER ON THE PHONE   :like:

AFTER  ABOUT 15 MINS OF ME  BELLOWING DOWN  HIS FUCKING SHELL   :like:


HE SOON RANG  OFF    charles :alf:


 :wanker:
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Don pepe
Posts: 597


« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:52:11 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 01:20:16 AM
Where's he gonna charge the cunt when his toothbrush is taking up all the electricity?

 :alf: :like:

Any grief he brought on himself by being an argumentative, condescending twat and bragging like fuck about his imaginary life. This was the guy who would say anything for a bit of attention. Cunt really thinks he is something but is that desperate for cash and human contact he gives rub and tugs to fellas. Way to go Neil  klins
