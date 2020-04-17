LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 75 893



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 893CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « on: July 29, 2020, 07:27:13 PM »



LOOK AT ME ! LOOK AT ME !



🙄🙄🙄



https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/anyone-on-here-have-an-electric-car.5334/ THE UGLY SKINNY GINGA CUNT 😂😂😂LOOK AT ME ! LOOK AT ME !🙄🙄🙄 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 343





Posts: 343 Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #1 on: July 29, 2020, 07:38:16 PM » As much as I dislike cleasby and his lies, people in glass houses and that, don't you do the exact same thing with your stone Island jaguar driving Wetherspoons standard meal eating fishing? Logged

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 396





Posts: 2 396 Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #3 on: July 29, 2020, 08:00:09 PM »



Quote To be fair wearing a mask is dual purpose for you SmallTown



Reply to his mask thread: Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 75 893



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 893CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #4 on: July 29, 2020, 08:08:24 PM » A MASK WOULD DO HIM THE WORLD OF GOOD 👍😂😂😂😂😂👍 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 123





Posts: 2 123 Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #7 on: July 29, 2020, 09:26:08 PM » He is full of shit that lad. He was getting a Porsche last year.



So desperate to be part of the little clique Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 677





Posts: 10 677 Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #8 on: July 29, 2020, 10:16:23 PM » DOES HE STILL LEAVE HIS CALLING CARD IN PUB TOILETS AND PHONE BOOTHS OFFERING A MASSAGE AND A HAM SHANK « Last Edit: July 29, 2020, 10:26:04 PM by monkeyman » Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 164





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 164THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:02:23 PM »





That daft cunt think's he's on fucking top gear , seen the shite he spouts



You don't buy a car with the word "Performance" in the name not to try that out



I'll have the acceleration set to chill mode (yes, it does have a "chill" mode. A little childish so we'll just call it "normal" from now on) and just drive normally!













silly cunts only renting a car ffs



LOLThat daft cunt think's he's on fucking top gear , seen the shite he spoutssilly cunts only renting a car ffs Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 75 893



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 893CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:09:04 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:02:23 PM





That daft cunt think's he's on fucking top gear , seen the shite he spouts



You don't buy a car with the word "Performance" in the name not to try that out



I'll have the acceleration set to chill mode (yes, it does have a "chill" mode. A little childish so we'll just call it "normal" from now on) and just drive normally!













silly cunts only renting a car ffs





LOLThat daft cunt think's he's on fucking top gear , seen the shite he spoutssilly cunts only renting a car ffs



I DON'T THINK THE SILLY CUNT EVEN HAS A CHARGING POINT OUTSIDE HIS SHOEBOX 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I DON'T THINK THE SILLY CUNT EVEN HAS A CHARGING POINT OUTSIDE HIS SHOEBOX 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 560





Posts: 5 560 Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:14:05 PM »



or a "Shooting brake" as he called it Cunt was on about buying a Jag Estate last year...............or a "Shooting brake" as he called it Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 164





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 164THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:15:07 PM »





Blokes a military grade whopper remember few years ago he started on here about his so called flash car , He forgot he had posted a thread called driving home for xmas what he deleted soon after I showed him his flash car was an old rot box what he dreaded driving cos the radio never worked in itBlokes a military grade whopper Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

maggiethatcherrulesok

Offline



Posts: 386





WLM





Posts: 386WLM Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:22:24 PM »



I wasnt here when he was around. He just comes across a right dick. Like the kid that got picked on at school but then wonders why he gets picked on. Heres the answer mate.



Its because you are a dick



I wasnt here when he was around. He just comes across a right dick. Like the kid that got picked on at school but then wonders why he gets picked on. Heres the answer mate.Its because you are a dick Logged WLM

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 164





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 164THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:23:56 PM » He goes looking for trouble everyday then cries when he gets some. Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 179





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 179Pack o cunts Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:59:05 PM »



Thought he was a Neil?



Why were they calling him Mike?Thought he was a Neil? Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 75 893



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 893CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:41:42 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 03:36:22 PM From the photo it looks like a dentist would have been a better investment.......





I OFFERED TO SORT HIS TEETH OUT A FEW TIMES 👍



BUT HE NEVER TOOK ME UP ON THE OFFER 😂😂😂 I OFFERED TO SORT HIS TEETH OUT A FEW TIMES 👍BUT HE NEVER TOOK ME UP ON THE OFFER 😂😂😂 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

King of the North

Offline



Posts: 1 444





Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 444Duckyfuzz Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:15:48 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:02:23 PM





That daft cunt think's he's on fucking top gear , seen the shite he spouts



You don't buy a car with the word "Performance" in the name not to try that out



I'll have the acceleration set to chill mode (yes, it does have a "chill" mode. A little childish so we'll just call it "normal" from now on) and just drive normally!













silly cunts only renting a car ffs





LOLThat daft cunt think's he's on fucking top gear , seen the shite he spoutssilly cunts only renting a car ffs



Is that really him crocket?



Fuck me, what a ugly fuckwitt he is. I knew he was ginger but those fucking teeth!!! He could eat an apple through a letterbox!!



Almost feel sorry for the spunk guzzling oxygen thief now.











Is that really him crocket?Fuck me, what a ugly fuckwitt he is. I knew he was ginger but those fucking teeth!!! He could eat an apple through a letterbox!!Almost feel sorry for the spunk guzzling oxygen thief now. Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 560





Posts: 5 560 Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:58:26 PM » "It happened on COB but those people are just horrible and nasty. When it happens on here it upsets me"







What a fucking quim.



What a fucking quim. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 42 747





Posts: 42 747 Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:16:31 PM » Do you not think the constant outright bullying of a random blokes appearance from a bunch of middle aged blokes hiding behind their anonymity on a footy message board is a bit sad / cowardly?







(I thought Smalltown was obnoxious btw) Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 677





Posts: 10 677 Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:17:00 PM » Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 10:15:48 PM Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:02:23 PM





That daft cunt think's he's on fucking top gear , seen the shite he spouts



You don't buy a car with the word "Performance" in the name not to try that out



I'll have the acceleration set to chill mode (yes, it does have a "chill" mode. A little childish so we'll just call it "normal" from now on) and just drive normally!













silly cunts only renting a car ffs





LOLThat daft cunt think's he's on fucking top gear , seen the shite he spoutssilly cunts only renting a car ffs



Is that really him crocket?



Fuck me, what a ugly fuckwitt he is. I knew he was ginger but those fucking teeth!!! He could eat an apple through a letterbox!!



Almost feel sorry for the spunk guzzling oxygen thief now.













Is that really him crocket?Fuck me, what a ugly fuckwitt he is. I knew he was ginger but those fucking teeth!!! He could eat an apple through a letterbox!!Almost feel sorry for the spunk guzzling oxygen thief now.

WITH ANOTHER NEW CAR HE IS BUYING

HE BUYS 3 FUCKING CARS A YEAR

MASSAGING GEEZERS AND BUMMING AND SUCKING SOUNDS LIKE ITS ON THE UP AFTER LOCKDOWN THE DENTISTS NIGHTMARE STRIKES AGAINWITH ANOTHER NEW CAR HE IS BUYINGHE BUYS 3 FUCKING CARS A YEARMASSAGING GEEZERS AND BUMMING AND SUCKING SOUNDS LIKE ITS ON THE UP AFTER LOCKDOWN Logged