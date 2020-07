LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 638



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 638CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: HERE HE GOES AGAIN 🤡 « Reply #13 on: Today at 06:44:58 AM » Quote from: Steboro on Today at 01:48:58 AM Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:26:08 PM He is full of shit that lad. He was getting a Porsche last year.



So desperate to be part of the little clique



Does he post on here as Beerson?

Does he post on here as Beerson?

















HE SHOULD HAVE GAVE IT UP ABOUT 18 MONTHS BACK





IT'S ONLY HIS SILLY LEFTY WINNETS KEEPING HIM GOING THE GANG OF 4









HE'S ABOUT AS FUNNY AS THE ABERFAN DISASTER HE SHOULD HAVE GAVE IT UP ABOUT 18 MONTHS BACKIT'S ONLY HIS SILLY LEFTY WINNETS KEEPING HIM GOING THE GANG OF 4HE'S ABOUT AS FUNNY AS THE ABERFAN DISASTER Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....