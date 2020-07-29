Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 29, 2020, 11:55:02 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎 (Read 230 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 637
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎
«
on:
Today
at 06:59:06 PM »
GONNA HAVE TO GET RID OF THEIR MASCOT AND RE BRAND THEIR LOGO TO THE COST OF 1 MILLION...... WASHINGTON RED SKINS STYLE HAPPENING IN BRITAIN.... 👎
DONE WITH WATCHING ANY SPORT NOW 👍
F1 CAN FUCK OFF TOO..... MIGHT TUNE IN WHEN FURY KNOCKS THAT BIG PLASTIC PEICE OF SHITE OUT 👍🥊👍
WHERE WILL IT END...... 👎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Tom_Trinder
Online
Posts: 1 591
Re: EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:39:05 PM »
Can't stomach any of this wokedom propaganda anymore!
Totally fed up with 24/7 onslaught against the white working
classes. they can all fuck right off!
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 810
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:47:08 PM »
Rugby fans aren't exactly your stereotypical 'white working class' though.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 617
Re: EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:02:44 PM »
But theyre not rebranding, still keeping the name just getting rid of the mascot reasonable compromise.
Budweiser youd be surprised, theres some very well known Boro lads who have always been into their rugby too. As Ive mentioned before on here Im a season ticket holder at Harlequins supposed to be the poshest of all the clubs but all the lads I go with are all from a normal working background all football supporters who got sick of the bollocks around footy.
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Online
Posts: 1 591
Re: EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:07:18 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 08:47:08 PM
Rugby fans aren't exactly your stereotypical 'white working class' though.
Not the time for semantics.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 646
Re: EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:13:01 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 08:47:08 PM
Rugby fans aren't exactly your stereotypical 'white working class' though.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 351
Re: EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:20:32 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 09:02:44 PM
But theyre not rebranding, still keeping the name just getting rid of the mascot reasonable compromise.
Reasonable?
Because a cop 4000 miles away acted like a cunt they should have to spend £1m to rebrand?
In what universe is that reasonable?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 617
Re: EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:32:43 PM »
There is no £m they are only retiring the mascot nothing else
https://www.exeterchiefs.co.uk/news/club-statement-6572
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:34:27 PM by Itchy_ring
»
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 392
Re: EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:38:06 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 08:47:08 PM
Rugby fans aren't exactly your stereotypical 'white working class' though.
It is in the south west and Wales, no so much up north.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
38red
Online
Posts: 390
Re: EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:48:14 PM »
Red lives matter
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...