Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 617





Posts: 1 617

Re: EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎 « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:02:44 PM » But theyre not rebranding, still keeping the name just getting rid of the mascot reasonable compromise.



Budweiser youd be surprised, theres some very well known Boro lads who have always been into their rugby too. As Ive mentioned before on here Im a season ticket holder at Harlequins supposed to be the poshest of all the clubs but all the lads I go with are all from a normal working background all football supporters who got sick of the bollocks around footy.