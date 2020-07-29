Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 29, 2020, 11:54:57 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎  (Read 229 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 75 637

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:59:06 PM »
GONNA HAVE TO GET RID OF THEIR MASCOT AND RE BRAND THEIR LOGO TO THE COST OF 1 MILLION...... WASHINGTON RED SKINS STYLE HAPPENING IN BRITAIN.... 👎

DONE WITH WATCHING ANY SPORT NOW  👍

F1 CAN FUCK OFF TOO..... MIGHT TUNE IN WHEN FURY KNOCKS THAT BIG PLASTIC PEICE OF SHITE OUT  👍🥊👍

WHERE WILL IT END...... 👎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Tom_Trinder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 591


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:39:05 PM »
Can't stomach any of this wokedom propaganda anymore!

Totally fed up with 24/7 onslaught against the white working

classes. they can all fuck right off!



Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 810


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:47:08 PM »
Rugby fans aren't exactly your stereotypical 'white working class' though.

                                               
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 617


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:02:44 PM »
But theyre not rebranding, still keeping the name just getting rid of the mascot reasonable compromise.

Budweiser youd be surprised, theres some very well known Boro lads who have always been into their rugby too. As Ive mentioned before on here Im a season ticket holder at Harlequins supposed to be the poshest of all the clubs but all the lads I go with are all from a normal working background all football supporters who got sick of the bollocks around footy.
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 591


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:07:18 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 08:47:08 PM
Rugby fans aren't exactly your stereotypical 'white working class' though.

                                               


Not the time for semantics.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 646


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:13:01 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 08:47:08 PM
Rugby fans aren't exactly your stereotypical 'white working class' though.

                                               


 :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 351


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:20:32 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:02:44 PM
But theyre not rebranding, still keeping the name just getting rid of the mascot reasonable compromise.

Reasonable?

Because a cop 4000 miles away acted like a cunt they should have to spend £1m to rebrand?

In what universe is that reasonable?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 617


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:32:43 PM »
There is no £m they are only retiring the mascot nothing else

https://www.exeterchiefs.co.uk/news/club-statement-6572
« Last Edit: Today at 09:34:27 PM by Itchy_ring » Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 392



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:38:06 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 08:47:08 PM
Rugby fans aren't exactly your stereotypical 'white working class' though.

                                               
It is in the south west and Wales, no so much up north.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
38red
*****
Online Online

Posts: 390


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:48:14 PM »
Red lives matter
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 