July 29, 2020, 08:52:50 PM
Author Topic: EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎  (Read 85 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 637

« on: Today at 06:59:06 PM »
GONNA HAVE TO GET RID OF THEIR MASCOT AND RE BRAND THEIR LOGO TO THE COST OF 1 MILLION...... WASHINGTON RED SKINS STYLE HAPPENING IN BRITAIN.... 👎

DONE WITH WATCHING ANY SPORT NOW  👍

F1 CAN FUCK OFF TOO..... MIGHT TUNE IN WHEN FURY KNOCKS THAT BIG PLASTIC PEICE OF SHITE OUT  👍🥊👍

WHERE WILL IT END...... 👎
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 590


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:39:05 PM »
Can't stomach any of this wokedom propaganda anymore!

Totally fed up with 24/7 onslaught against the white working

classes. they can all fuck right off!



Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 810


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:47:08 PM »
Rugby fans aren't exactly your stereotypical 'white working class' though.

                                               
