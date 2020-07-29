Welcome,
July 29, 2020, 08:52:45 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎
EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎
LEON TROTSKY
EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎
Today
at 06:59:06 PM »
GONNA HAVE TO GET RID OF THEIR MASCOT AND RE BRAND THEIR LOGO TO THE COST OF 1 MILLION...... WASHINGTON RED SKINS STYLE HAPPENING IN BRITAIN.... 👎
DONE WITH WATCHING ANY SPORT NOW 👍
F1 CAN FUCK OFF TOO..... MIGHT TUNE IN WHEN FURY KNOCKS THAT BIG PLASTIC PEICE OF SHITE OUT 👍🥊👍
WHERE WILL IT END...... 👎
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Tom_Trinder
Re: EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎
Today
at 08:39:05 PM »
Can't stomach any of this wokedom propaganda anymore!
Totally fed up with 24/7 onslaught against the white working
classes. they can all fuck right off!
Bud Wiser
Re: EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎
Today
at 08:47:08 PM »
Rugby fans aren't exactly your stereotypical 'white working class' though.
