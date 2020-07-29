LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 75 637



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 637CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡

EXETER CHIEFS RUGBY CLUB 👎 « on: Today at 06:59:06 PM » GONNA HAVE TO GET RID OF THEIR MASCOT AND RE BRAND THEIR LOGO TO THE COST OF 1 MILLION...... WASHINGTON RED SKINS STYLE HAPPENING IN BRITAIN.... 👎



DONE WITH WATCHING ANY SPORT NOW 👍



F1 CAN FUCK OFF TOO..... MIGHT TUNE IN WHEN FURY KNOCKS THAT BIG PLASTIC PEICE OF SHITE OUT 👍🥊👍



WHERE WILL IT END...... 👎