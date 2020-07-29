Welcome,
July 29, 2020, 08:52:40 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Woke fishing
Author
Topic: Woke fishing (Read 112 times)
Woke fishing
Today
at 05:18:26 PM »
I mean come on, who hasn't lied like fuck to get into some clunge?
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/496473-wokefishing-sjw-lefties-dating/
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Re: Woke fishing
Today
at 08:37:11 PM »
I fucking despair how this world is going these dangerous idiots will not be happy until they have destroyed life as we know it. I Still think this is down to having Trump as president Boris as P.M. and losing the Brexit referendum. Fucking bunch of cry babies out to cause anarchy
Today
at 08:52:14 PM by Mickgaz
»
Re: Woke fishing
Today
at 08:51:24 PM »
Get into some clunge
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
