Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 29, 2020, 07:20:24 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: European justice  (Read 97 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 346


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:57:30 PM »


One law for them, another for you white man.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:13:26 PM by Bobupanddown » Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 090


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:03:06 PM »
 cry
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 346


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:14:03 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 05:03:06 PM
cry

Nice to see you on the side of the gang rapists.

Although from your meltdown the other night I'm not surprised.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 090


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:16:27 PM »
How many more snowflake threads are you going to start before the week is out  cry
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 526


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:02:14 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 05:03:06 PM
cry

Fucking arsehole

Suppose you took your bumming like a good liberal faggot
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 346


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:15:30 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 07:02:14 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 05:03:06 PM
cry

Fucking arsehole

Suppose you took your bumming like a good liberal faggot

He only ever spars with those who upset his boyfriend, so you can bet your last pound he's had his back doors caved in  :nige:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 