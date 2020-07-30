Welcome,
July 30, 2020, 06:47:29 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
TODAYS POSER FROM YOUR RESIDENT MONSTAAAA
Poll
Question:
BEST EVER?
DUMB AND DUMBER
4 (36.4%)
THE MASK
0 (0%)
CABLE GUY
1 (9.1%)
ACE VENTURA
1 (9.1%)
STEPHEN FRENCH (BIO)
5 (45.5%)
Total Voters: 11
Author
Topic: TODAYS POSER FROM YOUR RESIDENT MONSTAAAA (Read 157 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 711
TODAYS POSER FROM YOUR RESIDENT MONSTAAAA
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:30:31 PM »
GET VOTING LADS
BEER ME BOYZ
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 711
Re: TODAYS POSER FROM YOUR RESIDENT MONSTAAAA
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:15:51 PM »
FRENCHY RUNNING AWAY WITH ANOTHER
BEER ME BOYZ
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 291
Re: TODAYS POSER FROM YOUR RESIDENT MONSTAAAA
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:39:22 PM »
Oh dear oh dear.... Not captured the imagination of any- let alone many!
Heres an idea for you for a poll that will generate response. It is as follows-
Should I continue posting such crap - yes or no?
Have this one on me!!!
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 091
Re: TODAYS POSER FROM YOUR RESIDENT MONSTAAAA
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:43:46 PM »
Dumb and Dumber for me, beer me
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 711
Re: TODAYS POSER FROM YOUR RESIDENT MONSTAAAA
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:11:52 AM »
DUMB (SISTER#1) AND DUMBER (SISTER#2) HAS FAIRED WELL IN THE OVERNIGHT POLLS
COULD THIS BE DE JAVU FOR THE FRENCHMAN AS HE SAW HIS LEAD SLIP LAST TIME AS ONE EYED BAZ CLAWED A DRAW FROM NOTHING
BEER ME BOYZ
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 711
Re: TODAYS POSER FROM YOUR RESIDENT MONSTAAAA
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:12:43 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 04:39:22 PM
Oh dear oh dear.... Not captured the imagination of any- let alone many!
Heres an idea for you for a poll that will generate response. It is as follows-
Should I continue posting such crap - yes or no?
Have this one on me!!!
SOME HUMBLE PIE FOR OLD FOOL HERE MY MAYYTES
BEER ME OL' TIMER
