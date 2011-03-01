Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Northampton player.  (Read 453 times)
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: Yesterday at 02:16:55 PM »
Just been told we are after their captain whoever he is. I can't find any news about it though.
Probably bollocks.




 
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:19:39 PM »
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:19:39 PM »
Would you buck him if he wore a wig ?
Tory Cunt
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:20:08 PM »
https://footballleagueworld.co.uk/middlesbrough-seize-initiative-as-they-aim-to-beat-qpr-to-defender/
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:20:47 PM »
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:20:47 PM »
Why the fuck would he need a wig like?




 
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:32:31 PM »
Priv
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:32:31 PM »
6ft 5, 24 year old league 2 defender. Lacking abit of better level experiance but im assuming hes a good vocal leader.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:35:02 PM »


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:35:02 PM »
Quote from: Priv on Yesterday at 02:32:31 PM
6ft 5, 24 year old league 2 defender. Lacking abit of better level experiance but im assuming hes a good vocal leader.



HE IS NO SOL BAMBA  👎
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:38:33 PM »
Priv
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:38:33 PM »
Jepson came from Northampton so must be on his recommendation. Fee in the region of 750k wanted we have offered 500 apparently.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:42:45 PM by Priv »
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:54:14 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/middlesbrough-charlie-goode-northampton-town-18682259
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:09:12 PM »
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:09:12 PM »
Hell probs make Aden Flint look like Beckenbauer  oleary
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:15:43 PM »
 



 mcl
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:17:26 PM »
towz
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:17:26 PM »
Phil Whelan mkII
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:13:55 PM »


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:13:55 PM »
COULDN'T LACE ALAN FUCKING RAMAGE THE DAMAGES BOOTS  👎
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:16:26 PM »
Itchy_ring
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:16:26 PM »
Big Al wasnt the best but must be the last player to play top level football and cricket
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:50:56 AM »


« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:50:56 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 09:16:26 PM
Big Al wasnt the best but must be the last player to play top level football and cricket



BEEFY BOTHAM   mcl
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:04:45 AM »
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:04:45 AM »


« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:04:45 AM »
QPR  HAVE HAD A BID ACCEPTED   :like:



THANK FUCK FOR THAT   monkey
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:52:49 AM »
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:52:49 AM »
If Warnock wants him Inhope we get him. We want our manager to achieve his targets, surely?
Priv
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:53:36 AM »
Hes not afraid of the dark arts so if he comes he should fit in well here, hes very Ayala like the way he plays. Though without the occasional bringing it out of defence.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:20:51 AM »
He sounds like a good old fashioned boy. Nowt up with that. Hello, Nigel Pearson. 
Itchy_ring
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:28:17 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:50:56 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 09:16:26 PM
Big Al wasnt the best but must be the last player to play top level football and cricket



BEEFY BOTHAM   mcl

Not sure a couple of games for Scunthorpe count as top level!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:37:00 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:28:17 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:50:56 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 09:16:26 PM
Big Al wasnt the best but must be the last player to play top level football and cricket



BEEFY BOTHAM   mcl

Not sure a couple of games for Scunthorpe count as top level!

nor does having a bit part in a shit Boro team
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:46:06 AM »
I'd trust Warnock's judgement of championship centre halves above almost anybdodies.
