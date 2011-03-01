Welcome,
July 30, 2020, 10:56:58 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Northampton player.
Author
Topic: Northampton player. (Read 453 times)
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 454
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Northampton player.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:16:55 PM »
Just been told we are after their captain whoever he is. I can't find any news about it though.
Probably bollocks.
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 871
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:19:39 PM »
Would you buck him if he wore a wig ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 454
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:20:08 PM »
https://footballleagueworld.co.uk/middlesbrough-seize-initiative-as-they-aim-to-beat-qpr-to-defender/
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 454
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:20:47 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 02:16:55 PM
Just been told we are after their captain whoever he is. I can't find any news about it though.
Probably bollocks.
Why the fuck would he need a wig like?
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
Priv
Online
Posts: 1 400
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 02:32:31 PM »
6ft 5, 24 year old league 2 defender. Lacking abit of better level experiance but im assuming hes a good vocal leader.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 656
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 02:35:02 PM »
Quote from: Priv on
Yesterday
at 02:32:31 PM
6ft 5, 24 year old league 2 defender. Lacking abit of better level experiance but im assuming hes a good vocal leader.
HE IS NO SOL BAMBA 👎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Priv
Online
Posts: 1 400
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 02:38:33 PM »
Jepson came from Northampton so must be on his recommendation. Fee in the region of 750k wanted we have offered 500 apparently.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 02:42:45 PM by Priv
»
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 454
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 02:54:14 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/middlesbrough-charlie-goode-northampton-town-18682259
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 646
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 03:09:12 PM »
Hell probs make Aden Flint look like Beckenbauer
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 454
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 03:15:43 PM »
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
towz
Online
Posts: 8 763
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 03:17:26 PM »
Phil Whelan mkII
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 656
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 04:13:55 PM »
COULDN'T LACE ALAN FUCKING RAMAGE THE DAMAGES BOOTS 👎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 618
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:26 PM »
Big Al wasnt the best but must be the last player to play top level football and cricket
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 656
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:50:56 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 09:16:26 PM
Big Al wasnt the best but must be the last player to play top level football and cricket
BEEFY BOTHAM
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 656
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 07:04:45 AM »
QPR HAVE HAD A BID ACCEPTED
THANK FUCK FOR THAT
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 855
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:52:49 AM »
If Warnock wants him Inhope we get him. We want our manager to achieve his targets, surely?
Logged
Priv
Online
Posts: 1 400
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:53:36 AM »
Hes not afraid of the dark arts so if he comes he should fit in well here, hes very Ayala like the way he plays. Though without the occasional bringing it out of defence.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 855
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 10:20:51 AM »
He sounds like a good old fashioned boy. Nowt up with that. Hello, Nigel Pearson.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 618
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 10:28:17 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:50:56 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 09:16:26 PM
Big Al wasnt the best but must be the last player to play top level football and cricket
BEEFY BOTHAM
Not sure a couple of games for Scunthorpe count as top level!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 855
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 10:37:00 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 10:28:17 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:50:56 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 09:16:26 PM
Big Al wasnt the best but must be the last player to play top level football and cricket
BEEFY BOTHAM
Not sure a couple of games for Scunthorpe count as top level!
nor does having a bit part in a shit Boro team
Logged
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 31
Re: Northampton player.
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 10:46:06 AM »
I'd trust Warnock's judgement of championship centre halves above almost anybdodies.
Logged
Loading...