July 29, 2020, 02:46:54 PM
Northampton player.
Topic: Northampton player. (Read 64 times)
Johnny Thunder
Northampton player.
Just been told we are after their captain whoever he is. I can't find any news about it though.
Probably bollocks.
Probably bollocks.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Northampton player.
Would you buck him if he wore a wig ?
Johnny Thunder
Re: Northampton player.
https://footballleagueworld.co.uk/middlesbrough-seize-initiative-as-they-aim-to-beat-qpr-to-defender/
Johnny Thunder
Re: Northampton player.
Why the fuck would he need a wig like?
Priv
Re: Northampton player.
6ft 5, 24 year old league 2 defender. Lacking abit of better level experiance but im assuming hes a good vocal leader.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Northampton player.
HE IS NO SOL BAMBA 👎
Priv
Re: Northampton player.
Jepson came from Northampton so must be on his recommendation. Fee in the region of 750k wanted we have offered 500 apparently.
