July 29, 2020, 02:46:49 PM
Author Topic: Northampton player.  (Read 63 times)
Johnny Thunder
« on: Today at 02:16:55 PM »
Just been told we are after their captain whoever he is. I can't find any news about it though.
Probably bollocks.





 
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:19:39 PM »
Would you buck him if he wore a wig ?
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:20:08 PM »
https://footballleagueworld.co.uk/middlesbrough-seize-initiative-as-they-aim-to-beat-qpr-to-defender/
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:20:47 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 02:16:55 PM
Just been told we are after their captain whoever he is. I can't find any news about it though.
Probably bollocks.
Why the fuck would he need a wig like?




 
Priv
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:32:31 PM »
6ft 5, 24 year old league 2 defender. Lacking abit of better level experiance but im assuming hes a good vocal leader.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:35:02 PM »
Quote from: Priv on Today at 02:32:31 PM
6ft 5, 24 year old league 2 defender. Lacking abit of better level experiance but im assuming hes a good vocal leader.



HE IS NO SOL BAMBA  👎
Priv
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:38:33 PM »
Jepson came from Northampton so must be on his recommendation. Fee in the region of 750k wanted we have offered 500 apparently.
