LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 638



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 638CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡

Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:50:16 PM » WHO GIVES A FLYING FUCKING FUCKING FUCK FUCK FUCK.... WHAT THE KIT LOOKS LIKE..... IT'S ALL ABOUT HOW THE TEAM PLAYS 👍



YA STUPID FUCKING CUNTS 👎🙄