Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 29, 2020, 07:20:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed  (Read 265 times)
Reidydog
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 300


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:34:12 PM »
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 450


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:35:21 PM »
Looks like a fuckin traffic sign.










With collars.









 
Logged
:wanker:Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 526


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:39:39 PM »
Dont get the fascination with the kit. Its hardly Paris fashion week is it,
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 346


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:50:32 PM »
Better than the last one.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 383


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:47:35 PM »
Last seasons was much nicer. Dont like the set your limits but on the sponsor.
Logged
V6
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 088


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:45:23 PM »
sponsor logo is shite and far too big
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 552


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:39:06 PM »
SHITE SHIRT
Logged
Jake past
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 330



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:33:14 PM »
I think it's a nicer red than last season (limp wrist emoji)
« Last Edit: Today at 06:35:38 PM by Jake past » Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 291


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:48:01 PM »
Away kit looks really good
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 632

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:50:16 PM »
WHO GIVES A FLYING FUCKING FUCKING FUCK FUCK FUCK.... WHAT THE KIT LOOKS LIKE..... IT'S ALL ABOUT HOW THE TEAM PLAYS 👍

YA STUPID FUCKING CUNTS  👎🙄
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 000


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:55:23 PM »
Best kit for a while that. I'll be getting the kids a shirt each.

 :mido:
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 526


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:00:53 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:50:16 PM
WHO GIVES A FLYING FUCKING FUCKING FUCK FUCK FUCK.... WHAT THE KIT LOOKS LIKE..... IT'S ALL ABOUT HOW THE TEAM PLAYS 👍

YA STUPID FUCKING CUNTS  👎🙄

Correct
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 809


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:05:02 PM »
Lets face it, if they smeared themselves with dog shit it'd look better than last seasons garbage.

Red shorts please.  :like:
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 856


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:06:34 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 06:48:01 PM
Away kit looks really good

Indeed!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 