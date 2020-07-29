Welcome,
July 29, 2020, 07:20:13 PM
20/21 Home Kit Revealed
Author
Topic: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
Reidydog
20/21 Home Kit Revealed
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
Looks like a fuckin traffic sign.
With collars.
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
Don pepe
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
Dont get the fascination with the kit. Its hardly Paris fashion week is it,
Bobupanddown
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
Better than the last one.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BoroPE
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
Last seasons was much nicer. Dont like the set your limits but on the sponsor.
V6
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
sponsor logo is shite and far too big
monkeyman
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
SHITE SHIRT
Jake past
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
I think it's a nicer red than last season (limp wrist emoji)
Holgateoldskool
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
Away kit looks really good
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
WHO GIVES A FLYING FUCKING FUCKING FUCK FUCK FUCK.... WHAT THE KIT LOOKS LIKE..... IT'S ALL ABOUT HOW THE TEAM PLAYS 👍
YA STUPID FUCKING CUNTS 👎🙄
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
livefastdieyoung
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
Best kit for a while that. I'll be getting the kids a shirt each.
Don pepe
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
Correct
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
Lets face it, if they smeared themselves with dog shit it'd look better than last seasons garbage.
Red shorts please.
Squarewheelbike
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
Indeed!
