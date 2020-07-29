Welcome,
July 29, 2020, 05:47:47 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
20/21 Home Kit Revealed
Author
Topic: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed (Read 190 times)
Reidydog
Offline
Posts: 300
20/21 Home Kit Revealed
«
on:
Today
at 12:34:12 PM »
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 450
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:35:21 PM »
Looks like a fuckin traffic sign.
With collars.
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 524
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:39:39 PM »
Dont get the fascination with the kit. Its hardly Paris fashion week is it,
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 345
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:50:32 PM »
Better than the last one.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 383
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:47:35 PM »
Last seasons was much nicer. Dont like the set your limits but on the sponsor.
Logged
V6
Offline
Posts: 2 088
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:45:23 PM »
sponsor logo is shite and far too big
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 552
Re: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:39:06 PM »
SHITE SHIRT
Logged
