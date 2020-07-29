Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 29, 2020, 05:47:47 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 20/21 Home Kit Revealed  (Read 190 times)
Reidydog
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 300


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:34:12 PM »
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 450


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:35:21 PM »
Looks like a fuckin traffic sign.










With collars.









 
Logged
:wanker:Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 524


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:39:39 PM »
Dont get the fascination with the kit. Its hardly Paris fashion week is it,
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 345


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:50:32 PM »
Better than the last one.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 383


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:47:35 PM »
Last seasons was much nicer. Dont like the set your limits but on the sponsor.
Logged
V6
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 088


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:45:23 PM »
sponsor logo is shite and far too big
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 552


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:39:06 PM »
SHITE SHIRT
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 