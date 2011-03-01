New signing to be signed next week

« on: Today at 11:57:35 AM »

MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....

ALREADY MENTIONED THE 3 DICKBRAIN 😂😂😂👍ONE OF THEM WILL SIGN ON MONDAY 👍

New signing to be signed next week

Just link the Gazette article as you always do. ITK-man

ALREADY MENTIONED THE 3 DICKBRAIN 😂😂😂👍ONE OF THEM WILL SIGN ON MONDAY 👍

New signing to be signed next week

You don't know very much you me owld fruit, not like me I have muckeroos in medium/high places

ALREADY MENTIONED THE 3 DICKBRAIN 😂😂😂👍ONE OF THEM WILL SIGN ON MONDAY 👍

New signing to be signed next week

The only thing you have in high places are your bollocks

You don't know very much you me owld fruit, not like me I have muckeroos in medium/high places

ALREADY MENTIONED THE 3 DICKBRAIN 😂😂😂👍ONE OF THEM WILL SIGN ON MONDAY 👍

New signing to be signed next week

MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....

FUCK OFF HE GOT NO BOLLOCKS 😂😂😂SHIT OUT ABOUT 5 TIMES NOW WHEN HE SHOULD HAVE MET ME 👎

The only thing you have in high places are your bollocks

You don't know very much you me owld fruit, not like me I have muckeroos in medium/high places

ALREADY MENTIONED THE 3 DICKBRAIN 😂😂😂👍ONE OF THEM WILL SIGN ON MONDAY 👍

New signing to be signed next week

Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Probably cos you keep giving people different addresses

FUCK OFF HE GOT NO BOLLOCKS 😂😂😂SHIT OUT ABOUT 5 TIMES NOW WHEN HE SHOULD HAVE MET ME 👎

The only thing you have in high places are your bollocks

You don't know very much you me owld fruit, not like me I have muckeroos in medium/high places

ALREADY MENTIONED THE 3 DICKBRAIN 😂😂😂👍ONE OF THEM WILL SIGN ON MONDAY 👍

New signing to be signed next week

INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

Probably cos you keep giving people different addresses

FUCK OFF HE GOT NO BOLLOCKS 😂😂😂SHIT OUT ABOUT 5 TIMES NOW WHEN HE SHOULD HAVE MET ME 👎

The only thing you have in high places are your bollocks

You don't know very much you me owld fruit, not like me I have muckeroos in medium/high places

ALREADY MENTIONED THE 3 DICKBRAIN 😂😂😂👍ONE OF THEM WILL SIGN ON MONDAY 👍

New signing to be signed next week

MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....

IM IN THE CROSS NOW 👍🥊👍POP UP 👍WE WILL SEE WHO THE SHITHOUSE IS 👍🥊👍

Probably cos you keep giving people different addresses

FUCK OFF HE GOT NO BOLLOCKS 😂😂😂SHIT OUT ABOUT 5 TIMES NOW WHEN HE SHOULD HAVE MET ME 👎

The only thing you have in high places are your bollocks

You don't know very much you me owld fruit, not like me I have muckeroos in medium/high places

ALREADY MENTIONED THE 3 DICKBRAIN 😂😂😂👍ONE OF THEM WILL SIGN ON MONDAY 👍

New signing to be signed next week

INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

👍🥊👍POP UP 👍WE WILL SEE WHO THE SHITHOUSE IS 👍🥊👍

Probably cos you keep giving people different addresses

FUCK OFF HE GOT NO BOLLOCKS 😂😂😂SHIT OUT ABOUT 5 TIMES NOW WHEN HE SHOULD HAVE MET ME 👎

The only thing you have in high places are your bollocks

You don't know very much you me owld fruit, not like me I have muckeroos in medium/high places

ALREADY MENTIONED THE 3 DICKBRAIN 😂😂😂👍ONE OF THEM WILL SIGN ON MONDAY 👍

New signing to be signed next week

Ronnie Pickering is at it again.

MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂HE NEVER GOT OUT THE CAR 👎I WILL.... YA DAFT CUNT 👍

Ronnie Pickering is at it again.

You need to calm down cocker.Think of your health.