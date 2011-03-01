Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Neil Warnock working very hard  (Read 165 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: Today at 11:57:35 AM »
New signing to be signed next week  :like: :ponce:
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:00:31 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:57:35 AM
New signing to be signed next week  :like: :ponce:

ALREADY MENTIONED THE 3 DICKBRAIN  😂😂😂👍

ONE OF THEM WILL SIGN ON MONDAY 👍
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:06:49 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:00:31 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:57:35 AM
New signing to be signed next week  :like: :ponce:

ALREADY MENTIONED THE 3 DICKBRAIN  😂😂😂👍

ONE OF THEM WILL SIGN ON MONDAY 👍

Just link the Gazette article as you always do. ITK-man
RiversideRifle
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:10:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:00:31 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:57:35 AM
New signing to be signed next week  :like: :ponce:

ALREADY MENTIONED THE 3 DICKBRAIN  😂😂😂👍

ONE OF THEM WILL SIGN ON MONDAY 👍


You don't know very much you me owld fruit, not like me I have muckeroos in medium/high places  :ponce:
boro_boro_boro

« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:31:36 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 12:10:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:00:31 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:57:35 AM
New signing to be signed next week  :like: :ponce:

ALREADY MENTIONED THE 3 DICKBRAIN  😂😂😂👍

ONE OF THEM WILL SIGN ON MONDAY 👍


You don't know very much you me owld fruit, not like me I have muckeroos in medium/high places  :ponce:

The only thing you have in high places are your bollocks  charles
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:36:23 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Today at 03:31:36 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 12:10:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:00:31 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:57:35 AM
New signing to be signed next week  :like: :ponce:

ALREADY MENTIONED THE 3 DICKBRAIN  😂😂😂👍

ONE OF THEM WILL SIGN ON MONDAY 👍


You don't know very much you me owld fruit, not like me I have muckeroos in medium/high places  :ponce:

The only thing you have in high places are your bollocks  charles

FUCK OFF HE GOT NO BOLLOCKS 😂😂😂

SHIT OUT ABOUT 5 TIMES NOW WHEN HE SHOULD HAVE MET ME  👎
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bernie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:49:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:36:23 PM
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Today at 03:31:36 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 12:10:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:00:31 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:57:35 AM
New signing to be signed next week  :like: :ponce:

ALREADY MENTIONED THE 3 DICKBRAIN  😂😂😂👍

ONE OF THEM WILL SIGN ON MONDAY 👍


You don't know very much you me owld fruit, not like me I have muckeroos in medium/high places  :ponce:

The only thing you have in high places are your bollocks  charles

FUCK OFF HE GOT NO BOLLOCKS 😂😂😂

SHIT OUT ABOUT 5 TIMES NOW WHEN HE SHOULD HAVE MET ME  👎

Probably cos you keep giving people different addresses

 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:00:18 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 03:49:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:36:23 PM
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Today at 03:31:36 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 12:10:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:00:31 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:57:35 AM
New signing to be signed next week  :like: :ponce:

ALREADY MENTIONED THE 3 DICKBRAIN  😂😂😂👍

ONE OF THEM WILL SIGN ON MONDAY 👍


You don't know very much you me owld fruit, not like me I have muckeroos in medium/high places  :ponce:

The only thing you have in high places are your bollocks  charles

FUCK OFF HE GOT NO BOLLOCKS 😂😂😂

SHIT OUT ABOUT 5 TIMES NOW WHEN HE SHOULD HAVE MET ME  👎

Probably cos you keep giving people different addresses

 


 

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:10:36 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 03:49:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:36:23 PM
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Today at 03:31:36 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 12:10:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:00:31 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:57:35 AM
New signing to be signed next week  :like: :ponce:

ALREADY MENTIONED THE 3 DICKBRAIN  😂😂😂👍

ONE OF THEM WILL SIGN ON MONDAY 👍


You don't know very much you me owld fruit, not like me I have muckeroos in medium/high places  :ponce:

The only thing you have in high places are your bollocks  charles

FUCK OFF HE GOT NO BOLLOCKS 😂😂😂

SHIT OUT ABOUT 5 TIMES NOW WHEN HE SHOULD HAVE MET ME  👎

Probably cos you keep giving people different addresses

 


IM IN THE CROSS NOW 👍🥊👍

POP UP 👍

WE WILL SEE WHO THE SHITHOUSE IS  👍🥊👍
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
