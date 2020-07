LEON TROTSKY

« on: Today at 10:21:58 AM »





KARLAN GRANT... HUDDS

DUNCAN WHATMORE.... SUNLUN

MARCUS MADDISON



WARNOCK HAS TOLD EM THEY HAVE TILL MONDAY TO MAKE UP THEIR MINDS.... IF NOT HE WILL MOVE ON...



« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:25:10 AM » Hope they turn him down☹️.

Posts: 1 399 Re: WARNOCKS TARGETS 👍 « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:28:55 PM » Karlan Grant is a good player but Hudds turned down 15m for him in Jan. canít see us offering anywhere near that.



Duncan Whatmore is shite, heís been ruined by injuries.



Marcus Maddison if Warnock can put an arm round him and get his head in the right place then why not.

« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:30:17 PM » Agree with that