Nelboro

Offline



Posts: 198





Posts: 198 Old Sit-coms « on: Yesterday at 09:50:20 AM » Anyone remember the old Sit-coms Love Thy Neighbour, Curry & Chips & Till Death Do Us Part what would the Black Lives Matter gang & Do-Gooders say about them today. I had a Black friend at school & he loved these Sit-coms as did millions of other people were they innocent or did they have a deeper meaning, at the time of watching I innocently thought they were just funny with no-deeper meaning Logged

Squarewheelbike

Online



Posts: 6 858





Posts: 6 858 Re: Old Sit-coms « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:03:52 PM » All Love Thy Neighbour did was teach people terms of racist abuse. Curry and Chips was Spike Milligan's decent into mental illness and Alf Garnett was a character championed by the morons he was parodying! « Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:24:22 PM by Squarewheelbike » Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 784







Posts: 14 784 Re: Old Sit-coms « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:07:58 AM »



Bizarrely they have just added Mind Your Language to Amazon Prime over here. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 513





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 513Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Old Sit-coms « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:45:58 AM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 04:03:52 PM All Love Thy Neighbour did was teach people terms of racist abuse. Curry and Chips was Spike Milligan's decent into mental illness and Alf Garnett was a character championed by the morons he was parodying!



Love Thy Neighbour was a piss take of the white main character Eddie Booth and his thick mates. Bill (the black guy) and his wife were shown to be "superior". You would have thought that would go down well now. Love Thy Neighbour was a piss take of the white main character Eddie Booth and his thick mates. Bill (the black guy) and his wife were shown to be "superior". You would have thought that would go down well now. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Squarewheelbike

Online



Posts: 6 858





Posts: 6 858 Re: Old Sit-coms « Reply #10 on: Today at 02:00:50 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:45:58 AM Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 04:03:52 PM All Love Thy Neighbour did was teach people terms of racist abuse. Curry and Chips was Spike Milligan's decent into mental illness and Alf Garnett was a character championed by the morons he was parodying!



Love Thy Neighbour was a piss take of the white main character Eddie Booth and his thick mates. Bill (the black guy) and his wife were shown to be "superior". You would have thought that would go down well now.

Love Thy Neighbour was a piss take of the white main character Eddie Booth and his thick mates. Bill (the black guy) and his wife were shown to be "superior". You would have thought that would go down well now.

The general plot was always to make the white man to be the fool, but as a 10 year back in the day I heard a lot of hate speak I never knew existed. The general plot was always to make the white man to be the fool, but as a 10 year back in the day I heard a lot of hate speak I never knew existed. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 513





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 513Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Old Sit-coms « Reply #11 on: Today at 02:45:06 PM » The "hate speak" was prevalent much earlier than the TV show, where did you grow up?

By that time I was living in a relatively rural environment and the language used on that show was commonplace. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 784







Posts: 14 784 Re: Old Sit-coms « Reply #12 on: Today at 02:52:39 PM »

























They should re-name them shit-coms. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 513





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 513Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Old Sit-coms « Reply #13 on: Today at 02:57:35 PM » They haven't aged well. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 360





Posts: 3 360 Re: Old Sit-coms « Reply #14 on: Today at 04:04:55 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:19:33 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:01:03 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:16:02 PM



IronicAlfsRus

Theres the honey pot. Wait for itIronicAlfsRus

How many sport teams have the right had renamed?



How many people has it had banned from social media?



How many hate speech laws has it crafted?





How many sport teams have the right had renamed?How many people has it had banned from social media?How many hate speech laws has it crafted?

You seem to align the movement for black equality of treatment, with the left. Maybe that's correct. I would have thought decent right-wingers would want it also. That last sentence is probably true also.



Everything I say is true.

You seem to align the movement for black equality of treatment, with the left. Maybe that's correct. I would have thought decent right-wingers would want it also. That last sentence is probably true also.Everything I say is true.

The left doesn't want equality for blacks, it just wants to use them as a tool to tear down the structures of western capitalism.



See how they treat blacks with differing opinions to see that.



The left isn't anti racism, it's anti white.

The left isnt pro diversity, its anti white.



Does the left support any anti racism campaigns in none white countries? No



Does the left support pro diversity programs in none white countries? No.

In China they put Muslims in camps and makes them eat pork and drink beer but the left says we're Islamophobic.



Here try this experiment, go onto any social media platform and say



"Whites are evil barbaric scum and should be eradicated"



Nothing will happen.



Now try it and replace white with any other race on this planet.



Bye bye job and hello prison.



How can you be anti racism or pro diversity if you only apply those things to one race?

Its like saying I support LGBTQ but throwing them off buildings in Islamic countries is perfectly acceptable.



But if there's one thing that is clearly obvious to anyone with eyes and a brain its that the left is incapable of any coherent argument without hypocrisy. Its a critical component of the ideology.









The left doesn't want equality for blacks, it just wants to use them as a tool to tear down the structures of western capitalism.See how they treat blacks with differing opinions to see that.The left isn't anti racism, it's anti white.The left isnt pro diversity, its anti white.Does the left support any anti racism campaigns in none white countries? NoDoes the left support pro diversity programs in none white countries? No.In China they put Muslims in camps and makes them eat pork and drink beer but the left says we're Islamophobic.Here try this experiment, go onto any social media platform and say"Whites are evil barbaric scum and should be eradicated"Nothing will happen.Now try it and replace white with any other race on this planet.Bye bye job and hello prison.How can you be anti racism or pro diversity if you only apply those things to one race?Its like saying I support LGBTQ but throwing them off buildings in Islamic countries is perfectly acceptable.But if there's one thing that is clearly obvious to anyone with eyes and a brain its that the left is incapable of any coherent argument without hypocrisy. Its a critical component of the ideology. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Squarewheelbike

Online



Posts: 6 858





Posts: 6 858 Re: Old Sit-coms « Reply #15 on: Today at 04:22:45 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:04:55 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:19:33 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:01:03 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:16:02 PM



IronicAlfsRus

Theres the honey pot. Wait for itIronicAlfsRus

How many sport teams have the right had renamed?



How many people has it had banned from social media?



How many hate speech laws has it crafted?





How many sport teams have the right had renamed?How many people has it had banned from social media?How many hate speech laws has it crafted?

You seem to align the movement for black equality of treatment, with the left. Maybe that's correct. I would have thought decent right-wingers would want it also. That last sentence is probably true also.



Everything I say is true.

You seem to align the movement for black equality of treatment, with the left. Maybe that's correct. I would have thought decent right-wingers would want it also. That last sentence is probably true also.Everything I say is true.

The left doesn't want equality for blacks, it just wants to use them as a tool to tear down the structures of western capitalism.



See how they treat blacks with differing opinions to see that.



The left isn't anti racism, it's anti white.

The left isnt pro diversity, its anti white.



Does the left support any anti racism campaigns in none white countries? No



Does the left support pro diversity programs in none white countries? No.

In China they put Muslims in camps and makes them eat pork and drink beer but the left says we're Islamophobic.



Here try this experiment, go onto any social media platform and say



"Whites are evil barbaric scum and should be eradicated"



Nothing will happen.



Now try it and replace white with any other race on this planet.



Bye bye job and hello prison.



How can you be anti racism or pro diversity if you only apply those things to one race?

Its like saying I support LGBTQ but throwing them off buildings in Islamic countries is perfectly acceptable.



But if there's one thing that is clearly obvious to anyone with eyes and a brain its that the left is incapable of any coherent argument without hypocrisy. Its a critical component of the ideology.











The left doesn't want equality for blacks, it just wants to use them as a tool to tear down the structures of western capitalism.See how they treat blacks with differing opinions to see that.The left isn't anti racism, it's anti white.The left isnt pro diversity, its anti white.Does the left support any anti racism campaigns in none white countries? NoDoes the left support pro diversity programs in none white countries? No.In China they put Muslims in camps and makes them eat pork and drink beer but the left says we're Islamophobic.Here try this experiment, go onto any social media platform and say"Whites are evil barbaric scum and should be eradicated"Nothing will happen.Now try it and replace white with any other race on this planet.Bye bye job and hello prison.How can you be anti racism or pro diversity if you only apply those things to one race?Its like saying I support LGBTQ but throwing them off buildings in Islamic countries is perfectly acceptable.But if there's one thing that is clearly obvious to anyone with eyes and a brain its that the left is incapable of any coherent argument without hypocrisy. Its a critical component of the ideology.

I think you need a good lie down, quite a long one at that! I think you need a good lie down, quite a long one at that! Logged

RedcarJJ



Online



Posts: 1 576







Chubby ChaserPosts: 1 576 Re: Old Sit-coms « Reply #18 on: Today at 05:49:50 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:45:58 AM Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 04:03:52 PM All Love Thy Neighbour did was teach people terms of racist abuse. Curry and Chips was Spike Milligan's decent into mental illness and Alf Garnett was a character championed by the morons he was parodying!



Love Thy Neighbour was a piss take of the white main character Eddie Booth and his thick mates. Bill (the black guy) and his wife were shown to be "superior". You would have thought that would go down well now.

Love Thy Neighbour was a piss take of the white main character Eddie Booth and his thick mates. Bill (the black guy) and his wife were shown to be "superior". You would have thought that would go down well now.

Of course people don't get it now but love they neighbour was actually a piss take of the bigot. the white guy was the brunt of the joke. Of course people don't get it now but love they neighbour was actually a piss take of the bigot. the white guy was the brunt of the joke. Logged Chunts

RedcarJJ



Online



Posts: 1 576







Chubby ChaserPosts: 1 576 Re: Old Sit-coms « Reply #19 on: Today at 05:52:52 PM » I've noticed people are so lazy. they don't listen to the conversation. They just react to buzz words Logged Chunts