July 30, 2020
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: Old Sit-coms  (Read 471 times)
Nelboro
Yesterday at 09:50:20 AM
Anyone remember the old Sit-coms  Love Thy Neighbour, Curry & Chips & Till Death Do Us Part  what would the Black Lives Matter gang & Do-Gooders say about them today. I had a Black friend at school & he loved these Sit-coms as did millions of other people were they innocent or did they have a deeper meaning, at the time of watching I innocently thought they were just funny with no-deeper meaning 
Bobupanddown
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:50:17 AM
They just reflected attitudes of the time.

The left, collectivists and the perpetually offended can't differentiate between the past and today so they judge everything by the today's hyper sensitive, snowflake standards.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:16:02 PM
Theres the honey pot. Wait for it  :alf: :alf:

IronicAlfsRus
CapsDave
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:21:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:50:17 AM

 the perpetually offended


  :duh:
Squarewheelbike
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:03:52 PM
All Love Thy Neighbour did was teach people terms of racist abuse. Curry and Chips was Spike Milligan's decent into mental illness and Alf Garnett was a character championed by the morons he was parodying!
Bobupanddown
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:01:03 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:16:02 PM
Theres the honey pot. Wait for it  :alf: :alf:

IronicAlfsRus

How many sport teams have the right had renamed?

How many people has it had banned from social media?

How many hate speech laws has it crafted?

CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #6 on: Today at 02:07:58 AM
Bizarrely they have just added Mind Your Language to Amazon Prime over here.

 
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #7 on: Today at 09:45:58 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 04:03:52 PM
All Love Thy Neighbour did was teach people terms of racist abuse. Curry and Chips was Spike Milligan's decent into mental illness and Alf Garnett was a character championed by the morons he was parodying!

Love Thy Neighbour was a piss take of the white main character Eddie Booth and his thick mates. Bill (the black guy) and his wife were shown to be "superior". You would have thought that would go down well now.
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:04:46 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:07:58 AM
Bizarrely they have just added Mind Your Language to Amazon Prime over here.

 

WILL CHECK IT OUT CLEM HERE IN NEWBRASKA  :like:


BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #9 on: Today at 10:19:33 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:01:03 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:16:02 PM
Theres the honey pot. Wait for it  :alf: :alf:

IronicAlfsRus

How many sport teams have the right had renamed?

How many people has it had banned from social media?

How many hate speech laws has it crafted?



You seem to align the movement for black equality of treatment, with the left. Maybe that's correct. I would have thought decent right-wingers would want it also. That last sentence is probably true also.

Everything I say is true.
Squarewheelbike
Reply #10 on: Today at 02:00:50 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:45:58 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 04:03:52 PM
All Love Thy Neighbour did was teach people terms of racist abuse. Curry and Chips was Spike Milligan's decent into mental illness and Alf Garnett was a character championed by the morons he was parodying!

Love Thy Neighbour was a piss take of the white main character Eddie Booth and his thick mates. Bill (the black guy) and his wife were shown to be "superior". You would have thought that would go down well now.

The general plot was always to make the white man to be the fool, but as a 10 year back in the day I heard a lot of hate speak I never knew existed.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #11 on: Today at 02:45:06 PM
The "hate speak" was prevalent much earlier than the TV show, where did you grow up?
By that time I was living in a relatively rural environment and the language used on that show was commonplace.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #12 on: Today at 02:52:39 PM
They should re-name them shit-coms.

 :chrisk:










 
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #13 on: Today at 02:57:35 PM
They haven't aged well.
Bobupanddown
Reply #14 on: Today at 04:04:55 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:19:33 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:01:03 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:16:02 PM
Theres the honey pot. Wait for it  :alf: :alf:

IronicAlfsRus

How many sport teams have the right had renamed?

How many people has it had banned from social media?

How many hate speech laws has it crafted?



You seem to align the movement for black equality of treatment, with the left. Maybe that's correct. I would have thought decent right-wingers would want it also. That last sentence is probably true also.

Everything I say is true.

The left doesn't want equality for blacks, it just wants to use them as a tool to tear down the structures of western capitalism.

See how they treat blacks with differing opinions to see that.

The left isn't anti racism, it's anti white.
The left isnt pro diversity, its anti white.

Does the left support any anti racism campaigns in none white countries? No

Does the left support pro diversity programs in none white countries? No.
In China they put Muslims in camps and makes them eat pork and drink beer but the left says we're Islamophobic.  :nige:

Here try this experiment, go onto any social media platform and say

"Whites are evil barbaric scum and should be eradicated"

Nothing will happen.

Now try it and replace white with any other race on this planet.

Bye bye job and hello prison.

How can you be anti racism or pro diversity if you only apply those things to one race?
Its like saying I support LGBTQ but throwing them off buildings in Islamic countries is perfectly acceptable.

But if there's one thing that is clearly obvious to anyone with eyes and a brain its that the left is incapable of any coherent argument without hypocrisy. Its a critical component of the ideology.




Squarewheelbike
Reply #15 on: Today at 04:22:45 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:04:55 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:19:33 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:01:03 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:16:02 PM
Theres the honey pot. Wait for it  :alf: :alf:

IronicAlfsRus

How many sport teams have the right had renamed?

How many people has it had banned from social media?

How many hate speech laws has it crafted?



You seem to align the movement for black equality of treatment, with the left. Maybe that's correct. I would have thought decent right-wingers would want it also. That last sentence is probably true also.

Everything I say is true.

The left doesn't want equality for blacks, it just wants to use them as a tool to tear down the structures of western capitalism.

See how they treat blacks with differing opinions to see that.

The left isn't anti racism, it's anti white.
The left isnt pro diversity, its anti white.

Does the left support any anti racism campaigns in none white countries? No

Does the left support pro diversity programs in none white countries? No.
In China they put Muslims in camps and makes them eat pork and drink beer but the left says we're Islamophobic.  :nige:

Here try this experiment, go onto any social media platform and say

"Whites are evil barbaric scum and should be eradicated"

Nothing will happen.

Now try it and replace white with any other race on this planet.

Bye bye job and hello prison.

How can you be anti racism or pro diversity if you only apply those things to one race?
Its like saying I support LGBTQ but throwing them off buildings in Islamic countries is perfectly acceptable.

But if there's one thing that is clearly obvious to anyone with eyes and a brain its that the left is incapable of any coherent argument without hypocrisy. Its a critical component of the ideology.






I think you need a good lie down, quite a long one at that!
Bobupanddown
Reply #16 on: Today at 04:43:38 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:22:45 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:04:55 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:19:33 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:01:03 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:16:02 PM
Theres the honey pot. Wait for it  :alf: :alf:

IronicAlfsRus

How many sport teams have the right had renamed?

How many people has it had banned from social media?

How many hate speech laws has it crafted?



You seem to align the movement for black equality of treatment, with the left. Maybe that's correct. I would have thought decent right-wingers would want it also. That last sentence is probably true also.

Everything I say is true.

The left doesn't want equality for blacks, it just wants to use them as a tool to tear down the structures of western capitalism.

See how they treat blacks with differing opinions to see that.

The left isn't anti racism, it's anti white.
The left isnt pro diversity, its anti white.

Does the left support any anti racism campaigns in none white countries? No

Does the left support pro diversity programs in none white countries? No.
In China they put Muslims in camps and makes them eat pork and drink beer but the left says we're Islamophobic.  :nige:

Here try this experiment, go onto any social media platform and say

"Whites are evil barbaric scum and should be eradicated"

Nothing will happen.

Now try it and replace white with any other race on this planet.

Bye bye job and hello prison.

How can you be anti racism or pro diversity if you only apply those things to one race?
Its like saying I support LGBTQ but throwing them off buildings in Islamic countries is perfectly acceptable.

But if there's one thing that is clearly obvious to anyone with eyes and a brain its that the left is incapable of any coherent argument without hypocrisy. Its a critical component of the ideology.






I think you need a good lie down, quite a long one at that!

I couldn't give a flying fuck what you think.
Don pepe
Reply #17 on: Today at 05:43:39 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:43:38 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:22:45 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:04:55 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:19:33 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:01:03 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:16:02 PM
Theres the honey pot. Wait for it  :alf: :alf:

IronicAlfsRus

How many sport teams have the right had renamed?

How many people has it had banned from social media?

How many hate speech laws has it crafted?



You seem to align the movement for black equality of treatment, with the left. Maybe that's correct. I would have thought decent right-wingers would want it also. That last sentence is probably true also.

Everything I say is true.

The left doesn't want equality for blacks, it just wants to use them as a tool to tear down the structures of western capitalism.

See how they treat blacks with differing opinions to see that.

The left isn't anti racism, it's anti white.
The left isnt pro diversity, its anti white.

Does the left support any anti racism campaigns in none white countries? No

Does the left support pro diversity programs in none white countries? No.
In China they put Muslims in camps and makes them eat pork and drink beer but the left says we're Islamophobic.  :nige:

Here try this experiment, go onto any social media platform and say

"Whites are evil barbaric scum and should be eradicated"

Nothing will happen.

Now try it and replace white with any other race on this planet.

Bye bye job and hello prison.

How can you be anti racism or pro diversity if you only apply those things to one race?
Its like saying I support LGBTQ but throwing them off buildings in Islamic countries is perfectly acceptable.

But if there's one thing that is clearly obvious to anyone with eyes and a brain its that the left is incapable of any coherent argument without hypocrisy. Its a critical component of the ideology.






I think you need a good lie down, quite a long one at that!

I couldn't give a flying fuck what you think.


 :alf:

Gotta love a lefties lame attempt at countering a post containing a number of valid points have a lie down  souey :duh:
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
Reply #18 on: Today at 05:49:50 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:45:58 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 04:03:52 PM
All Love Thy Neighbour did was teach people terms of racist abuse. Curry and Chips was Spike Milligan's decent into mental illness and Alf Garnett was a character championed by the morons he was parodying!

Love Thy Neighbour was a piss take of the white main character Eddie Booth and his thick mates. Bill (the black guy) and his wife were shown to be "superior". You would have thought that would go down well now.

Of course people don't get it now but love they neighbour was actually a piss take of the bigot. the white guy was the brunt of the joke.
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
Reply #19 on: Today at 05:52:52 PM
I've noticed people are so lazy. they don't listen to the conversation. They just react to buzz words
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #20 on: Today at 05:53:25 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 04:03:52 PM
All Love Thy Neighbour did was teach people terms of racist abuse. Curry and Chips was Spike Milligan's decent into mental illness and Alf Garnett was a character championed by the morons he was parodying!

Spike Millgan's descent into mental illness happened waaaaaaaay before that.

 

PS: I did like that he named his Cat, Mandu.
