IronicAlfsRus
How many sport teams have the right had renamed?
How many people has it had banned from social media?
How many hate speech laws has it crafted?
You seem to align the movement for black equality of treatment, with the left. Maybe that's correct. I would have thought decent right-wingers would want it also. That last sentence is probably true also.
Everything I say is true.
The left doesn't want equality for blacks, it just wants to use them as a tool to tear down the structures of western capitalism.
See how they treat blacks with differing opinions to see that.
The left isn't anti racism, it's anti white.
The left isnt pro diversity, its anti white.
Does the left support any anti racism campaigns in none white countries? No
Does the left support pro diversity programs in none white countries? No.
In China they put Muslims in camps and makes them eat pork and drink beer but the left says we're Islamophobic.
Here try this experiment, go onto any social media platform and say
"Whites are evil barbaric scum and should be eradicated"
Nothing will happen.
Now try it and replace white with any other race on this planet.
Bye bye job and hello prison.
How can you be anti racism or pro diversity if you only apply those things to one race?
Its like saying I support LGBTQ but throwing them off buildings in Islamic countries is perfectly acceptable.
But if there's one thing that is clearly obvious to anyone with eyes and a brain its that the left is incapable of any coherent argument without hypocrisy. Its a critical component of the ideology.