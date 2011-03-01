Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Old Sit-coms
Author
Topic: Old Sit-coms (Read 243 times)
Nelboro
Offline
Posts: 198
Old Sit-coms
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:50:20 AM
Anyone remember the old Sit-coms Love Thy Neighbour, Curry & Chips & Till Death Do Us Part what would the Black Lives Matter gang & Do-Gooders say about them today. I had a Black friend at school & he loved these Sit-coms as did millions of other people were they innocent or did they have a deeper meaning, at the time of watching I innocently thought they were just funny with no-deeper meaning
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 351
Re: Old Sit-coms
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:50:17 AM
They just reflected attitudes of the time.
The left, collectivists and the perpetually offended can't differentiate between the past and today so they judge everything by the today's hyper sensitive, snowflake standards.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 845
Re: Old Sit-coms
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:16:02 PM
Theres the honey pot. Wait for it IronicAlfsRus
IronicAlfsRus
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 091
Re: Old Sit-coms
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:21:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 11:50:17 AM
the perpetually offended
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 856
Re: Old Sit-coms
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:03:52 PM
All Love Thy Neighbour did was teach people terms of racist abuse. Curry and Chips was Spike Milligan's decent into mental illness and Alf Garnett was a character championed by the morons he was parodying!
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 04:24:22 PM by Squarewheelbike
»
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 351
Re: Old Sit-coms
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:01:03 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 12:16:02 PM
Theres the honey pot. Wait for it IronicAlfsRus
IronicAlfsRus
How many sport teams have the right had renamed?
How many people has it had banned from social media?
How many hate speech laws has it crafted?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 776
Re: Old Sit-coms
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:07:58 AM
Bizarrely they have just added Mind Your Language to Amazon Prime over here.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Loading...