Old Sit-coms « on: Today at 09:50:20 AM » Anyone remember the old Sit-coms Love Thy Neighbour, Curry & Chips & Till Death Do Us Part what would the Black Lives Matter gang & Do-Gooders say about them today. I had a Black friend at school & he loved these Sit-coms as did millions of other people were they innocent or did they have a deeper meaning, at the time of watching I innocently thought they were just funny with no-deeper meaning