Author Topic: Old Sit-coms  (Read 133 times)
Nelboro
« on: Today at 09:50:20 AM »
Anyone remember the old Sit-coms  Love Thy Neighbour, Curry & Chips & Till Death Do Us Part  what would the Black Lives Matter gang & Do-Gooders say about them today. I had a Black friend at school & he loved these Sit-coms as did millions of other people were they innocent or did they have a deeper meaning, at the time of watching I innocently thought they were just funny with no-deeper meaning 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:50:17 AM »
They just reflected attitudes of the time.

The left, collectivists and the perpetually offended can't differentiate between the past and today so they judge everything by the today's hyper sensitive, snowflake standards.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:16:02 PM »
Theres the honey pot. Wait for it  :alf: :alf:

CapsDave
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:21:17 PM »
 the perpetually offended


  :duh:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:03:52 PM »
All Love Thy Neighbour did was teach people terms of racist abuse. Curry and Chips was Spike Milligan's decent into mental illness and Alf Garnett was a character championed by the morons he was paroding!
