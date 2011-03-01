Welcome,
Falkirk Kebab Shops
Author
Topic: Falkirk Kebab Shops (Read 400 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 871
Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:39:25 AM »
Its all happening in there ...
https://twitter.com/sabjihunter/status/1287112185680986117?s=21
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 871
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:42:34 AM »
Part II
https://twitter.com/sabjihunter/status/1287065765540171776?s=21
Those breasts a little disappointing too.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 467
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:58:29 AM »
What a foul cow. Sheøll be looking at a good 2 or 3 years inside for that i hope.
Fucking slag.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 450
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:41:13 AM »
Buck.
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 871
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:48:37 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 09:41:13 AM
Buck.
Reckon her kebab will get a right munching in womens prison.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 450
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:56:24 AM »
Knowing the british justice system, the poor cunt behind the counter will probably get arrested and investigated for rape.
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 351
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:49 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 09:41:13 AM
Buck.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 399
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:01:49 AM »
She looks rough as fuck for 33
Logged
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 348
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 12:00:12 PM »
But did she suck him off for a kebab, that is the question.
Logged
38red
Offline
Posts: 390
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 01:31:24 PM »
It's good to see romance is not yet dead
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 845
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 01:36:20 PM »
You put in tits and spitting again?
Logged
boro_boro_boro
Offline
Posts: 19
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 01:58:50 PM »
Fuck me that,s grim
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 776
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:15:16 AM »
Shocking.
Tits way too small.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
