July 29, 2020, 10:11:40 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Falkirk Kebab Shops
Author
Topic: Falkirk Kebab Shops (Read 107 times)
Ben G
Posts: 3 870
Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
on:
Today
at 08:39:25 AM »
Its all happening in there ...
https://twitter.com/sabjihunter/status/1287112185680986117?s=21
Ben G
Posts: 3 870
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:42:34 AM »
Part II
https://twitter.com/sabjihunter/status/1287065765540171776?s=21
Those breasts a little disappointing too.
Bernie
Posts: 5 465
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:58:29 AM »
What a foul cow. Sheøll be looking at a good 2 or 3 years inside for that i hope.
Fucking slag.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 443
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:41:13 AM »
Buck.
Ben G
Posts: 3 870
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:48:37 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 09:41:13 AM
Buck.
Reckon her kebab will get a right munching in womens prison.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 443
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:56:24 AM »
Knowing the british justice system, the poor cunt behind the counter will probably get arrested and investigated for rape.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 340
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:00:49 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 09:41:13 AM
Buck.
Priv
Posts: 1 396
Re: Falkirk Kebab Shops
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:01:49 AM »
She looks rough as fuck for 33
