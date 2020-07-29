Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 29, 2020, 08:39:04 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Free £50 to fix my bike  (Read 85 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 866


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 03:58:15 AM »
I was looking at getting some fancy bar tape then I read that the vouchers are for older bikes.


 :steptoe:
Logged
Tory Cunt
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 395


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:47:02 AM »
I dont think the repair guys would grass you up anyway, just say its broke when you apply for the voucher, they would just take the money. That said youd need to be able to get the website to work to actually do something.
Logged
boro_boro_boro

Online Online

Posts: 17


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:20:35 AM »
its fucking bollocks anyway.... you can use it for a repair like a snapped chain or puncture but you cant use it for a service.... the type of thing you actually need to make sure the bike is safe.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 173



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:30:12 AM »
Thought they'd be more catches than you find in a locksmith's shop

£50 to fix a puncture  :alf:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 