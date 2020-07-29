Welcome,
July 29, 2020, 08:39:04 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Free £50 to fix my bike
Topic: Free £50 to fix my bike
Ben G
Free £50 to fix my bike
Today
at 03:58:15 AM »
I was looking at getting some fancy bar tape then I read that the vouchers are for older bikes.
Tory Cunt
Re: Free £50 to fix my bike
Today
at 07:47:02 AM »
I dont think the repair guys would grass you up anyway, just say its broke when you apply for the voucher, they would just take the money. That said youd need to be able to get the website to work to actually do something.
boro_boro_boro
Re: Free £50 to fix my bike
Today
at 08:20:35 AM »
its fucking bollocks anyway.... you can use it for a repair like a snapped chain or puncture but you cant use it for a service.... the type of thing you actually need to make sure the bike is safe.
Wee_Willie
Re: Free £50 to fix my bike
Today
at 08:30:12 AM »
Thought they'd be more catches than you find in a locksmith's shop
£50 to fix a puncture
