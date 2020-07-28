Welcome,
July 28, 2020, 11:18:52 PM
Red Nose Fred/ Horse head representing Boro fans again
Author
Topic: Red Nose Fred/ Horse head representing Boro fans again
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 667
Red Nose Fred/ Horse head representing Boro fans again
«
on:
Today
at 10:55:03 PM »
just fuck off mate , you are MILES away from yer average Boro fan with yer little North korean board, why on earth these TV producer clowns do no research into Fred is beyond belief & SEE WHAT HE REALLY IS ABOUT !!!
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 266
Re: Red Nose Fred/ Horse head representing Boro fans again
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:57:28 PM »
He looks fucking ill
Logged
