Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 28, 2020, 11:18:47 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Red Nose Fred/ Horse head representing Boro fans again  (Read 24 times)
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 667


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:55:03 PM »
just fuck off mate , you are MILES away from yer average Boro fan with yer little North korean board, why on earth these TV producer  clowns do no research into Fred is beyond belief  & SEE WHAT HE REALLY IS ABOUT !!!
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
RiversideRifle
****
Online Online

Posts: 266


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:57:28 PM »
He looks fucking ill  :ponce:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 