July 29, 2020, 10:23:45 PM
COB WATCH
Author
Topic: COB WATCH
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 883
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 04:37:12 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 12:41:21 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 12:35:10 PM
CROCKET HAS COME BACK WITH GAME
BEER ME DON KID
Crocket, in one move, has put the three of you in his back pocket. Its funny as fuck.
You keep plugging away though monty, just makes your attempts look shitter with your every post
Enjoy your fawsters
Indeed and all of Mattys multi accounts are out screeching like flying monkeys
HES FUCKING FEWMIN
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 091
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 04:42:09 PM »
Hes absolutely LIVID, I think hes going to blow!!!
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 000
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 06:50:59 PM »
FFS have five Sids crocket!
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 050
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 07:19:34 PM »
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 278
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 07:39:35 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 07:19:34 PM
I would have stopped at the other one Crockpot at least that one was funny
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 637
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 07:45:15 PM »
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
THIS ONE IS JUST AS FUNNY 😂😂😂
IS THAT BERNARD IN THE MIDDLE 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
towz
Online
Posts: 8 761
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 08:07:05 PM »
Maths is obviously not your strong point crockpot which is probably why you are a fucking pallet donkey. It's 8,400 $ a week at my current rate
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 637
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 08:10:01 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 08:07:05 PM
Maths is obviously not your strong point crockpot which is probably why you are a fucking pallet donkey. It's 8,400 $ a week at my current rate
HE'S JUST MADE A CUNT OUT OF YOU 👍
AGAIN 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
towz
Online
Posts: 8 761
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 08:10:45 PM »
HE HASN'T LIKE
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 278
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 08:15:20 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:10:01 PM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 08:07:05 PM
Maths is obviously not your strong point crockpot which is probably why you are a fucking pallet donkey. It's 8,400 $ a week at my current rate
HE'S JUST MADE A CUNT OUT OF YOU 👍
AGAIN 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
You must see he's killed the craic by doing it twice leon
not very original it becomes boring and thus the craic is dead
towz
Online
Posts: 8 761
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 08:16:42 PM »
Also, to be defined as crack, there needs to be some humour in it
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 883
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 09:34:45 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 08:10:45 PM
HE HASN'T LIKE
Video evidence of Towsers ruination tonite
https://youtu.be/aNCTJ9EBAHc
#downinflames
towz
Online
Posts: 8 761
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #62 on:
Today
at 09:37:40 PM »
Here he is, the total fucking weirdo
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 883
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #63 on:
Today
at 09:43:34 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 09:37:40 PM
Here he is, the total fucking weirdo
Here you are indeed!!! Biting like a rat with rabies.......
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 351
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #64 on:
Today
at 10:03:07 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 08:07:05 PM
Maths is obviously not your strong point crockpot which is probably why you are a fucking pallet donkey. It's 8,400 $ a week at my current rate
£330,000 a year?
Do you fuck, pathetic lying cunt.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Online
Posts: 8 761
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #65 on:
Today
at 10:06:14 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:03:07 PM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 08:07:05 PM
Maths is obviously not your strong point crockpot which is probably why you are a fucking pallet donkey. It's 8,400 $ a week at my current rate
£330,000 a year?
Do you fuck, pathetic lying cunt.
No I only get paid when I'm here mate. Standard rotation is 28/28 but I also get paid travel days so you do the math. Oh by the way, I forgot to point out that I couldn't give a fuck if you believe me or not
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 10:09:05 PM by towz
»
