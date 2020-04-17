Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: COB WATCH  (Read 588 times)
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« on: Yesterday at 09:21:00 PM »


















 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
CapsDave
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:22:45 PM »
 sshhh
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:25:43 PM »
 
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:26:18 PM »
Very bitter you Crockpot, you've been had now run along  :ponce:
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:35:57 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:21:00 PM


















 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:



Haha - one of best posts ever - quality

Showing beerson et al how its done
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:38:34 PM »
Photoshopping pictures of Down syndrome people with their cocks out? If thats what youre into Don fair enough.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:42:35 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:21:00 PM


















 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:




That must of taken you ages Crockpot me owld fruit  :ponce:
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:47:16 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:38:34 PM
Photoshopping pictures of Down syndrome people with their cocks out? If thats what youre into Don fair enough.



Whos got downs on there? How can you tell if someone has an extra chromosome by looking at a photo? Youre losing it mate. Again
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:53:52 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:21:00 PM


















 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:



 

Good work crocket lad  :lenin:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:58:57 PM »
 mick lost
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:03:29 PM »
welcome back crocky lad
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Pile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:32:53 PM »
 charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Skinz
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:33:15 PM »
 charles charles
Logged
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:53:07 PM »
 charles charles charles
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:56:49 PM »
Am I the best looking one 
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:25:40 AM »
ACTING THE ARDMAN AFTER CAPSKID SAW YOU OFF

THAT WILL HAVE TAKEN THE SHITCAKE HOURS  charles charles charles

NO WONDER HE HAS TO PAY FOR IT  mcl mcl mcl

GET A JOB LAY ABOUT AND PUT THE LAPTOP DOWN  klins

BEER ME NEIL  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:14:10 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:21:00 PM


















 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:






 charles charles charles



 





 :alf: :alf: :alf:




 :nige: :nige: :nige:
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:29:14 AM »
LIDDS JUST CAME IN HIS EBAY CALVIN KLIENS  klins klins klins

LIDDS AND THE GOBLIN FUCKER HAVE NO CREDIBILITY ON THIS SITE NO MORE.... 

TOP FLOUNCERS  :like: :like: :like:

BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:34:21 AM »
TWATTY....TRIFLE  AND QUEERSON  HAVE  JUST HAD THEIR ARSES HANDED TO EM ON A PLATE    :like: charles charles charles :like:



THEY DONT LIKE IT UP THEM MR MAINWARING     



 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:44:27 AM »
NOT REALLY. HE MUST

AND FOR WHAT ... FOR LIDDLES AROUSAL... IF THATS YOUR THING... THEN THATS YOUR THING 🤡🤡🤡🤡

BEER ME SLUG 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡👍🌈🤠🍺🍻🍺🍻
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:16:49 AM »
QUEERSONS  GOT A COB ON..... PARDON THE PUN. 😂😂😂

MADE TO LOOK EVEN DAFTER THAN HE MAKES HIMSELF LOOK ON ERE.... CROCKET HAS OWNED YOU  👍😂😂😂😂😂👍

THE ONLY 3 PEOPLE WHO DON'T LIKE THIS THREAD ARE TWATTY.... TRIFLE AND QUEERSON..... CAPSCOCK IS TRYING TO BACK EM.... BUT EVEN HE IS SECRETLY LAFFING UNDER HIS BADGER BREATH  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:21:26 AM »
MADE TO LOOK EVEN DAFTER THEN BEGGING YOUR EX BACK WAILING "I'LL DO TIME FOR YOU" 🙊🙊🙊🙊

THATS THERE IN PRINT FOR GENERATIONS FOR ALL YOUR FAMILY TO SEE AND ALL YOUR "MAYYTES" TO LAUGH ABOUT AS THEY SEND YOU TO THE BAR FOR ANOTHER ROUND YOU ROUND PUG 🙊🙊🙊🙊🤣🤣🤣🤣

BEER ME FRUIT AND NUT 🍺🍻🍺🍻🍻🤠🌈
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:27:53 AM »
SCRAPING THE BARRELL NOW COZ CROCKETS MADE YOU LOOK LIKE THE DAFT CUNT YOU REALLY ARE  👍😂😂😂👍

AND EVERY CUNT BAR THE GANG OF 4  ARE LAFFING LIKE FUCK 😁😁😁💯

CROCKET OWNS YOU BOY  👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RiversideRifle
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:31:05 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:34:21 AM
TWATTY....TRIFLE  AND QUEERSON  HAVE  JUST HAD THEIR ARSES HANDED TO EM ON A PLATE    :like: charles charles charles :like:



THEY DONT LIKE IT UP THEM MR MAINWARING     



 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:


I actually quite like it lidds me owld fruit  :ponce:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:34:23 AM »


QUEERSON DOWN TO A TEE 👍

EVERY TIME I SEE ONE OF HIS POSTS NOW I WILL THINK OF THIS  👍😂😂😂😂😂👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:35:07 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 07:31:05 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:34:21 AM
TWATTY....TRIFLE  AND QUEERSON  HAVE  JUST HAD THEIR ARSES HANDED TO EM ON A PLATE    :like: charles charles charles :like:



THEY DONT LIKE IT UP THEM MR MAINWARING     



 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:


I actually quite like it lidds me owld fruit  :ponce:

ME TOO RIFES ME OLD FRUIT👍😀

IS PRETTY FUNNY ACTUALLY 🤠😀👍🌈🤠

GIVE CROCKET HIS DUE👍😀😀😀😀

I RAISE A GLASS TO YOU CROCKSTER 🍺🍻🍺🍻

BEER ME BOYZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻🍺
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:35:55 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:34:23 AM


QUEERSON DOWN TO A TEE 👍

EVERY TIME I SEE ONE OF HIS POSTS NOW I WILL THINK OF THIS  👍😂😂😂😂😂👍

IS FUNNY LIKE 😀👍

GIVE CROCKET THAT ONE 😀👍

BEER ME BOYZ 🍻🍺🍻🍺
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:31:47 AM »
THIS WILL GET WELL HOOFED OVER THE COMING MONTHS  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

ARSE.... MIRROR.... SEEN..... 🤡🤡🤡
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:32:59 AM »
 

CREDIT WHERE ITS DUE FROM THE CROCKMEISTER HE IS A FORMIDABLE FOE  :like:

BEER ME LIDDS  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Oldfield
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:25:52 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:21:00 PM


















 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:




 monkey monkey

The Linthorpe Shamen   sshhh  sshhh
Logged
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:29:50 AM »
COB unofficial rules. Doxing is disgusting, unless it is against somebody you don't like then it's hilarious. Crocket is a mental bastard.
Logged
Oldfield
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:34:49 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:29:50 AM
COB unofficial rules. Doxing is disgusting, unless it is against somebody you don't like then it's hilarious. Crocket is a mental bastard.

Not seeing any doxxing Pally.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:43:22 AM »
THE LEFTYS ON ERE ARE ALL LIVID  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
CapsDave
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:45:33 AM »
I wonder how many will do a Crocket flounce 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #34 on: Today at 11:01:33 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 10:34:49 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:29:50 AM
COB unofficial rules. Doxing is disgusting, unless it is against somebody you don't like then it's hilarious. Crocket is a mental bastard.

Not seeing any doxxing Pally.

he is posting a photo, the fact that it has been posted many times before doesn't excuse it. All the stalking on here which you are often privy to needs to stop.

Liddle quite rightly was furious when it happens to him but then he laughs when people do it to those he doesn't like. We're grown men ffs.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #35 on: Today at 11:07:35 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:16:49 AM
QUEERSONS  GOT A COB ON..... PARDON THE PUN. 😂😂😂

MADE TO LOOK EVEN DAFTER THAN HE MAKES HIMSELF LOOK ON ERE.... CROCKET HAS OWNED YOU  👍😂😂😂😂😂👍

THE ONLY 3 PEOPLE WHO DON'T LIKE THIS THREAD ARE TWATTY.... TRIFLE AND QUEERSON..... CAPSCOCK IS TRYING TO BACK EM.... BUT EVEN HE IS SECRETLY LAFFING UNDER HIS BADGER BREATH  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Lids, ignore the daft cunt. If only more people ignored the prick, he may stop with his pathetic character.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #36 on: Today at 11:15:56 AM »
Now, I'm gonna open my fly and you're gonna swallow what I give ya to swallow. And after you swallow mine you're gonna swallow liddles cause ya done broke his nose and I think he oughta have something to show for it



 klins klins klins klins

SISTERS ARE DOING IT FOR THEMSELVES  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

BEER ME SISTER#2  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CapsDave
« Reply #37 on: Today at 11:22:12 AM »
 mick
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
« Reply #38 on: Today at 11:26:51 AM »
Dad youve been on the laptop for hours and Ive got homework to do! Youre not photoshopping Downs syndrome faces onto gay porn pictures again are you??  monkey




Welcome back again crocky me owld fruit  jc
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #39 on: Today at 11:33:06 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:26:51 AM
Dad youve been on the laptop for hours and Ive got homework to do! Youre not photoshopping Downs syndrome faces onto gay porn pictures again are you??  monkey




Welcome back again crocky me owld fruit  jc


 

BEER ME MATTSTER  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:34:09 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:01:33 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 10:34:49 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:29:50 AM
COB unofficial rules. Doxing is disgusting, unless it is against somebody you don't like then it's hilarious. Crocket is a mental bastard.

Not seeing any doxxing Pally.

he is posting a photo, the fact that it has been posted many times before doesn't excuse it. All the stalking on here which you are often privy to needs to stop.

Liddle quite rightly was furious when it happens to him but then he laughs when people do it to those he doesn't like. We're grown men ffs.


WHEN HAVE I BEEN FURIOUS LIKE YOU STUPID PRICK  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

YOU ARE OBS NEW TO THE BOARD YOU FUCKING HERBERT  😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:37:26 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:34:09 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:01:33 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 10:34:49 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:29:50 AM
COB unofficial rules. Doxing is disgusting, unless it is against somebody you don't like then it's hilarious. Crocket is a mental bastard.

Not seeing any doxxing Pally.

he is posting a photo, the fact that it has been posted many times before doesn't excuse it. All the stalking on here which you are often privy to needs to stop.

Liddle quite rightly was furious when it happens to him but then he laughs when people do it to those he doesn't like. We're grown men ffs.


WHEN HAVE I BEEN FURIOUS LIKE YOU STUPID PRICK  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

YOU ARE OBS NEW TO THE BOARD YOU FUCKING HERBERT  😂😂😂😂😂

HOW EMBARRASSING ANOTHER PUBLIC SHOEING  :nige: :nige: :nige:

YOU'VE NOT EVEN RECOVERED FROM THE ONE OZZY GAVE YOU OVER NEIL AND LORRAINES GAFF 

POOR TINY TEARS  :basil: :basil: :basil: monkey monkey monkey

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:57:32 AM »
I WISH I HAD A BIN LID FOR EVERYTIME FRUIT & NUT HAS STUCK A PICTURE UP OF ME ON ERE  👍😂😂😂😂👍💷💷💷💷💷
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
CapsDave
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:18:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:26:51 AM
Dad youve been on the laptop for hours and Ive got homework to do! Youre not photoshopping Downs syndrome faces onto gay porn pictures again are you??  monkey




Welcome back again crocky me owld fruit  jc

 lost
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Don pepe
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:32:52 PM »
Possibly funniest post Ive ever seen on here. The three muskequeers are fucking fuming  :alf:

Crickets nailed in one post what queerson has been trying to do for months

Crocket  jc
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:35:10 PM »
 jc jc jc CROCKET HAS COME BACK WITH GAME  jc jc jc

BEER ME DON KID  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Don pepe
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:41:21 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 12:35:10 PM
jc jc jc CROCKET HAS COME BACK WITH GAME  jc jc jc

BEER ME DON KID  :beer: :beer: :beer:

Crocket, in one move, has put the three of you in his back pocket. Its funny as fuck.

You keep plugging away though monty, just makes your attempts look shitter with your every post

Enjoy your fawsters 
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:49:50 PM »
ON THE PAUL WELLERS AS I SPEAK MY MAYYTE  :like:

I RAISE A GLASS TO YOU BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer: :homer:

BEER ME PEP'S  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
RiversideRifle
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:58:16 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 12:41:21 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 12:35:10 PM
jc jc jc CROCKET HAS COME BACK WITH GAME  jc jc jc

BEER ME DON KID  :beer: :beer: :beer:

Crocket, in one move, has put the three of you in his back pocket. Its funny as fuck.

You keep plugging away though monty, just makes your attempts look shitter with your every post

Enjoy your fawsters 


I love it me, the banter never discriminates  :ponce:
Logged
