July 29, 2020, 07:06:19 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
COB WATCH
Author
Topic: COB WATCH (Read 266 times)
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 049
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
COB WATCH
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:00 PM »
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 081
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:45 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 266
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:25:43 PM »
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 266
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:26:18 PM »
Very bitter you Crockpot, you've been had now run along
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 518
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:35:57 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 09:21:00 PM
Haha - one of best posts ever - quality
Showing beerson et al how its done
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 081
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:34 PM »
Photoshopping pictures of Down syndrome people with their cocks out? If thats what youre into Don fair enough.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 266
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:42:35 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 09:21:00 PM
That must of taken you ages Crockpot me owld fruit
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 518
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:47:16 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 09:38:34 PM
Photoshopping pictures of Down syndrome people with their cocks out? If thats what youre into Don fair enough.
Whos got downs on there? How can you tell if someone has an extra chromosome by looking at a photo? Youre losing it mate. Again
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 339
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:53:52 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 09:21:00 PM
Good work crocket lad
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 550
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:57 PM »
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 910
Once in every lifetime
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:29 PM »
welcome back crocky lad
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 391
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:32:53 PM »
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 360
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 10:33:15 PM »
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 583
UTB
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 10:53:07 PM »
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 266
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 10:56:49 PM »
Am I the best looking one
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Online
Posts: 1 683
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 05:25:40 AM »
ACTING THE ARDMAN AFTER CAPSKID SAW YOU OFF
THAT WILL HAVE TAKEN THE SHITCAKE HOURS
NO WONDER HE HAS TO PAY FOR IT
GET A JOB LAY ABOUT AND PUT THE LAPTOP DOWN
BEER ME NEIL
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 612
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 06:14:10 AM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 09:21:00 PM
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Online
Posts: 1 683
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:29:14 AM »
LIDDS JUST CAME IN HIS EBAY CALVIN KLIENS
LIDDS AND THE GOBLIN FUCKER HAVE NO CREDIBILITY ON THIS SITE NO MORE....
TOP FLOUNCERS
BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZZZ
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 612
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 06:34:21 AM »
TWATTY....TRIFLE AND QUEERSON HAVE JUST HAD THEIR ARSES HANDED TO EM ON A PLATE
THEY DONT LIKE IT UP THEM MR MAINWARING
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Online
Posts: 1 683
Re: COB WATCH
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 06:44:27 AM »
NOT REALLY. HE MUST HAVE BEEN WORKING ON THIS SINCE LAST SATURDAY. PACING THE ROOM LIKE JACK SKELLINGTON PLOTTING CHRISTMAS 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣
AND FOR WHAT ... FOR LIDDLES AROUSAL... IF THATS YOUR THING... THEN THATS YOUR THING 🤡🤡🤡🤡
BEER ME SLUG 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡👍🌈🤠🍺🍻🍺🍻
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
