sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 049





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 049THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER COB WATCH « on: Yesterday at 09:21:00 PM »







































Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 081





Posts: 5 081 Re: COB WATCH « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:22:45 PM » Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 266





Posts: 266 Re: COB WATCH « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:26:18 PM » Very bitter you Crockpot, you've been had now run along Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 081





Posts: 5 081 Re: COB WATCH « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:38:34 PM » Photoshopping pictures of Down syndrome people with their cocks out? If thats what youre into Don fair enough.



Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 518





Posts: 518 Re: COB WATCH « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:47:16 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:38:34 PM Photoshopping pictures of Down syndrome people with their cocks out? If thats what youre into Don fair enough.







Whos got downs on there? How can you tell if someone has an extra chromosome by looking at a photo? Youre losing it mate. Again Whos got downs on there? How can you tell if someone has an extra chromosome by looking at a photo? Youre losing it mate. Again Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 910





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 910Once in every lifetime Re: COB WATCH « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:03:29 PM » welcome back crocky lad Logged Glory Glory Man United

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 391







Posts: 40 391 Re: COB WATCH « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:32:53 PM » Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 266





Posts: 266 Re: COB WATCH « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:56:49 PM » Am I the best looking one Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 1 683





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 683 Re: COB WATCH « Reply #15 on: Today at 05:25:40 AM »



THAT WILL HAVE TAKEN THE SHITCAKE HOURS



NO WONDER HE HAS TO PAY FOR IT



GET A JOB LAY ABOUT AND PUT THE LAPTOP DOWN



BEER ME NEIL ACTING THE ARDMAN AFTER CAPSKID SAW YOU OFFTHAT WILL HAVE TAKEN THE SHITCAKE HOURSNO WONDER HE HAS TO PAY FOR ITGET A JOB LAY ABOUT AND PUT THE LAPTOP DOWNBEER ME NEIL Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 1 683





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 683 Re: COB WATCH « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:29:14 AM »



LIDDS AND THE GOBLIN FUCKER HAVE NO CREDIBILITY ON THIS SITE NO MORE....



TOP FLOUNCERS



BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZZZ LIDDS JUST CAME IN HIS EBAY CALVIN KLIENSLIDDS AND THE GOBLIN FUCKER HAVE NO CREDIBILITY ON THIS SITE NO MORE....TOP FLOUNCERSBEER ME BOYZZZZZZZZZ Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 612



MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...





Posts: 75 612MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE... Re: COB WATCH « Reply #18 on: Today at 06:34:21 AM »







THEY DONT LIKE IT UP THEM MR MAINWARING







TWATTY....TRIFLE AND QUEERSON HAVE JUST HAD THEIR ARSES HANDED TO EM ON A PLATETHEY DONT LIKE IT UP THEM MR MAINWARING Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....