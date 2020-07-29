OzzyPorter

Posts: 422 Warnock is about to realise « on: Yesterday at 08:26:22 PM » Just how inept our recruitment team and Neil bausor are.



I've just read he has given them four prime targets. He will be lucky if he gets one with the circus we have here making the moves.



The four positions? Keeper, centre half, central MF and forward. All over 30 and quite likely to have played under warnock previously. Remnds me very much of when Robson came in and he got that spine of the team right straight away Logged

Jethro Tull



All over 30? fucking hell' All over 30? fucking hell' Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

kippers

Posts: 2 086 Re: Warnock is about to realise « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:15:23 PM » Keeper is not a priority surely.

If it is, why the fuck is thomas mejas picking up a wage for doing nowt? Logged

OzzyPorter

Thy will be around that age. Robson wasted no time in bringing in pearson and blackmore plus he had himself on the playing staff to bring leadership in that first season. There are probably more examples. All decent managers know they need leaders and a strong spine. We have neither at the present time. Thy will be around that age. Robson wasted no time in bringing in pearson and blackmore plus he had himself on the playing staff to bring leadership in that first season. There are probably more examples. All decent managers know they need leaders and a strong spine. We have neither at the present time. Logged