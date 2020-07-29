Just how inept our recruitment team and Neil bausor are.
I've just read he has given them four prime targets. He will be lucky if he gets one with the circus we have here making the moves.
The four positions? Keeper, centre half, central MF and forward. All over 30 and quite likely to have played under warnock previously. Remnds me very much of when Robson came in and he got that spine of the team right straight away
All over 30? fucking hell'
Thy will be around that age. Robson wasted no time in bringing in pearson and blackmore plus he had himself on the playing staff to bring leadership in that first season. There are probably more examples. All decent managers know they need leaders and a strong spine. We have neither at the present time.