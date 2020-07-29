Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Warnock is about to realise  (Read 182 times)
OzzyPorter
Posts: 422


Yesterday at 08:26:22 PM
Just how inept our recruitment team and Neil bausor are.

I've just read he has given them four prime targets. He will be lucky if he gets one with the circus we have here making the moves.

The four positions? Keeper, centre half, central MF and forward. All over 30 and quite likely to have played under warnock previously. Remnds me very much of when Robson came in and he got that spine of the team right straight away
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 480


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:30:08 PM
Can't see Warnock suffering fools gladly.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 149



Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:00:28 PM
All over 30? fucking hell' klins
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
kippers
Posts: 2 086


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:15:23 PM
Keeper is not a priority surely.
 If it is, why the fuck is thomas mejas picking up a wage for doing nowt?
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 808


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:36:27 PM
A playmaker has to be his No.1 priority. Someone like the one whose been instrumental for Cardiff ever since they and Warnock parted company. Lee Tomlin - remember him?!!
OzzyPorter
Posts: 422


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:39:20 PM
All over 30? fucking hell' klins

Thy will be around that age. Robson wasted no time in bringing in pearson and blackmore plus he had himself on the playing staff to bring leadership in that first season. There are probably more examples. All decent managers know they need leaders and a strong spine. We have neither at the present time.
Don pepe
Posts: 518


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:45:44 PM
Thy will be around that age. Robson wasted no time in bringing in pearson and blackmore plus he had himself on the playing staff to bring leadership in that first season. There are probably more examples. All decent managers know they need leaders and a strong spine. We have neither at the present time.

Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 133


Pack o cunts


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:43:37 PM
He's not a proper keeper is why - was only keeping Ayala company
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
plazmuh
Posts: 13 890


View Profile WWW
Reply #8 on: Today at 12:50:37 AM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1288081960330571777
