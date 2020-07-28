OzzyPorter

Posts: 422 Warnock is about to realise « on: Today at 08:26:22 PM » Just how inept our recruitment team and Neil bausor are.



I've just read he has given them four prime targets. He will be lucky if he gets one with the circus we have here making the moves.



The four positions? Keeper, centre half, central MF and forward. All over 30 and quite likely to have played under warnock previously. Remnds me very much of when Robson came in and he got that spine of the team right straight away Logged

All over 30? fucking hell'

Posts: 2 086 Re: Warnock is about to realise « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:15:23 PM » Keeper is not a priority surely.

Keeper is not a priority surely.

If it is, why the fuck is thomas mejas picking up a wage for doing nowt?