July 28, 2020, 08:06:38 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
THE GREAT LEADER SPEAKS
Author
Topic: THE GREAT LEADER SPEAKS
monkeyman
Posts: 10 543
THE GREAT LEADER SPEAKS
«
on:
Today
at 07:03:48 PM »
IN THE GAZETTE SAYING HOW HE WOULD LIKE WOODGATE BACK AT THE CLUB IN SOME CAPACITY
HE JUST WONT LEARN WILL HE FFS
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 909
Once in every lifetime
Re: THE GREAT LEADER SPEAKS
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:13:02 PM »
Maybe woodgate could paint the lines
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Posts: 10 543
Re: THE GREAT LEADER SPEAKS
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:14:29 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 07:13:02 PM
Maybe woodgate could paint the lines
HE WOULD FUCK THAT UP
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 612
Re: THE GREAT LEADER SPEAKS
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:20:58 PM »
Always got to be space for a willing cone boy
Thats probably harsh, he might end up a decent coach somewhere but the idiot that put him in charge needs to have a good look at himself
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:23:40 PM by Itchy_ring
»
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 289
Re: THE GREAT LEADER SPEAKS
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:38:32 PM »
Paint the lines? Or sniff them??! ( allegedly!)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 474
Re: THE GREAT LEADER SPEAKS
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:47:41 PM »
Gibson's ego just can't accept that he keeps making absolutely shit decisions.
ccole
Posts: 4 083
Re: THE GREAT LEADER SPEAKS
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:03:23 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 07:20:58 PM
Always got to be space for a willing cone boy
Thats probably harsh, he might end up a decent coach somewhere but the idiot that put him in charge needs to have a good look at himself
