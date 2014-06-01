Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: THE GREAT LEADER SPEAKS  (Read 100 times)
IN THE GAZETTE SAYING HOW HE WOULD LIKE WOODGATE BACK AT THE CLUB IN SOME CAPACITY
HE JUST WONT LEARN WILL HE FFS  :meltdown:
Maybe woodgate could paint the lines
Maybe woodgate could paint the lines
HE WOULD FUCK THAT UP
Always got to be space for a willing cone boy

Thats probably harsh, he might end up a decent coach somewhere but the idiot that put him in charge needs to have a good look at himself
Paint the lines? Or sniff them??! ( allegedly!)
Gibson's ego just can't accept that he keeps making absolutely shit decisions.
Always got to be space for a willing cone boy

Thats probably harsh, he might end up a decent coach somewhere but the idiot that put him in charge needs to have a good look at himself

