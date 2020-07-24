Welcome,
July 28, 2020, 11:18:36 PM
XazQ
Topic: XazQ (Read 94 times)
towz
Posts: 8 752
XazQ
Today
at 05:08:25 PM
https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20200724-colonial-countryside-facing-up-to-britains-murky-past
XazQ what sort of a name is that? How are you supposed to say that?
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 699
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: XazQ
Today
at 05:59:05 PM
Yawn 🥱
towz
Posts: 8 752
Re: XazQ
Today
at 06:02:29 PM
Is this a common name in the UK now? I've been way too long
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 339
Re: XazQ
Today
at 10:29:44 PM
https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20200724-colonial-countryside-facing-up-to-britains-murky-past
XazQ what sort of a name is that? How are you supposed to say that?
More BBC bullshit
Pile
Posts: 40 391
Re: XazQ
Today
at 10:53:45 PM
I think every one of us should put small stones in our shoes as a reminder of the wealth amassed by a tiny percentage of Britains uber-rich while the rest of the population were working themselves into an early grave before dying skint.
The BBC must hate our traditional nation.
