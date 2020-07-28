Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 28, 2020, 04:41:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: This video is upsetting all the right people  (Read 27 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 336


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:19:52 PM »
So it must be telling the truth.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/c7rrMPoXqGvn/

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 