Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 28, 2020, 04:41:59 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
This video is upsetting all the right people
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: This video is upsetting all the right people (Read 27 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 336
This video is upsetting all the right people
«
on:
Today
at 04:19:52 PM »
So it must be telling the truth.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c7rrMPoXqGvn/
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...