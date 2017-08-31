Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: WHAT SORTA PLAYER WERE YOU IN YOUR DAY?  (Read 294 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Posts: 1 694


« on: Yesterday at 03:04:53 PM »
I WAS A BIG STRAPPING STRIKER SIMILAR TO MICK HARTFORD  :homer: :homer: :homer:

ARD' AS FUCK IN THE TACKLE TOO 

BEER ME BOYZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Posts: 75 618

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:09:00 PM »
MORE LIKE ASA FUCKING HARTFORD 👍

HOLE IN YER FUCKING BRAIN AS WELL AS YER HEART  👍😂😂😂😂😂👍

DAFT BORING FLOPPY CUNT  🤡🤡🤡
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Posts: 1 694


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:14:43 PM »
YOU DEFO HAVE NEVER PLAYED THE GAME YOU PINK UGLY MAGGOT  :alf: :nige: :wanker:

LEAVE THIS MAN CHAT TO THE LADS WHILE YOU COPPER UP AND SEND TOMMY A QUID  :nige: :nige: :nige:

BEER ME FOSBURY DICK    :beer: :beer: :beer:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Posts: 14 841



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:38:26 PM »
Initially did Willie Maddren impressions
Next was a gifted Hughie McIlmoyle impressions
Finally strutting like a proppa Graeme Souness
Had one match doing a Gordon Banks take-off but let 9 in, so that was the end of that
Pile
*****
Posts: 40 391



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:42:03 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 03:38:26 PM
Had one match doing a Gordon Banks take-off but let 9 in, so that was the end of that
charles
Keef69er
*****
Posts: 7 190

Rock n Roll


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:32:16 PM »
Mixture between Robbie mustoe and Claude makele
Pile
*****
Posts: 40 391



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:51:28 PM »
Quote from: Keef69er on Yesterday at 05:32:16 PM
Mixture between Robbie mustoe and Claude makele
Thought youd be more like Bosnich or Mutu.  charles
Oldfield
*****
Posts: 876



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:07:06 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 03:38:26 PM
Initially did Willie Maddren impressions
Next was a gifted Hughie McIlmoyle impressions
Finally strutting like a proppa Graeme Souness
Had one match doing a Gordon Banks take-off but let 9 in, so that was the end of that

More like Justin Fashanu.........



 :nige:
boro_boro_boro

Posts: 17


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:25:18 PM »
Hard hitting defender with nickname the bulldozer... I always came out with the ball but usually a bit of the other player.

I collected cards like football stickers... my team used to take the piss and say I was slacking if I didnt get at least a yellow per game... I was banned often  😃
Minge
*****
Posts: 9 502

Superstar


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:04:57 PM »
On my day I was shite, but generally fucking real shite
Bill Buxton
*****
Posts: 4 481


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:31:17 PM »
I suppose I was a cross between Des Walker and Gareth Southgate.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Posts: 75 618

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:36:29 PM »
PROPER LEFT WINGER ME..... USED TO CUT IN AND SCORE FOR FUN LIKE RYAN GIGGS  👍😎👍
Bill Buxton
*****
Posts: 4 481


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:46:12 PM »
What a team we would have made.
towz
*****
Posts: 8 753


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:49:58 PM »
One of the Algerian lads I play with calls me Van Basten, make of that what you will
Itchy_ring
*****
Posts: 1 613


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:28:44 PM »
62 eyes of blue, had the hair too, unfortunately thats where the similarities ended , although I was decent in the air.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Posts: 14 771



« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:33:47 PM »
A violent number 10.
ccole
*****
Posts: 4 085


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:32:39 PM »
Patrick Bamford type, A league above you peasants 
monkeyman
*****
Posts: 10 550


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:39:44 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:04:57 PM
On my day I was shite, but generally fucking real shite
FAIR PLAY FOR TELLING THE TRUTH WE HAVE A FEW FUCKING WALTER MITTYS ON ERE
I WAS A ANKLE BITER LIKE NOBBY FUCKING STILES NEVER SHIRKED A TACKLE A GOOD DEFENDER ALSO  :pope2:
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Posts: 4 123



« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:46:04 PM »
I think i could see stuff, I read the game well. Heart like a  pea though. Mark Brennan maybe.
boro_boro_boro

Posts: 17


« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:32:38 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:49:58 PM
One of the Algerian lads I play with calls me Van Basten, make of that what you will

He actually said fat Bastard but I can see how the accent confused you
boro_boro_boro

Posts: 17


« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:33:49 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 08:31:17 PM
I suppose I was a cross between Des Walker and Gareth Southgate.

He asked what sort of footballer you are... not what you look like
towz
*****
Posts: 8 753


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:06:30 AM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Today at 07:32:38 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:49:58 PM
One of the Algerian lads I play with calls me Van Basten, make of that what you will

He actually said fat Bastard but I can see how the accent confused you

I think it was after I rifled a left footed volley into the top corner  :mido:
Bill Buxton
*****
Posts: 4 481


« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:09:21 AM »
I once stood behind Des Walker in a florist shop and was surprised to realise that I was taller than him.
