BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 694





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 694 WHAT SORTA PLAYER WERE YOU IN YOUR DAY? « on: Yesterday at 03:04:53 PM »



ARD' AS FUCK IN THE TACKLE TOO



BEER ME BOYZZ I WAS A BIG STRAPPING STRIKER SIMILAR TO MICK HARTFORDARD' AS FUCK IN THE TACKLE TOOBEER ME BOYZZ Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 75 618



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 618CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: WHAT SORTA PLAYER WERE YOU IN YOUR DAY? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:09:00 PM » MORE LIKE ASA FUCKING HARTFORD 👍



HOLE IN YER FUCKING BRAIN AS WELL AS YER HEART 👍😂😂😂😂😂👍



DAFT BORING FLOPPY CUNT 🤡🤡🤡 Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 694





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 694 Re: WHAT SORTA PLAYER WERE YOU IN YOUR DAY? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:14:43 PM »



LEAVE THIS MAN CHAT TO THE LADS WHILE YOU COPPER UP AND SEND TOMMY A QUID



BEER ME FOSBURY DICK YOU DEFO HAVE NEVER PLAYED THE GAME YOU PINK UGLY MAGGOTLEAVE THIS MAN CHAT TO THE LADS WHILE YOU COPPER UP AND SEND TOMMY A QUIDBEER ME FOSBURY DICK Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

boro_boro_boro

Online



Posts: 17





Posts: 17 Re: WHAT SORTA PLAYER WERE YOU IN YOUR DAY? « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:25:18 PM » Hard hitting defender with nickname the bulldozer... I always came out with the ball but usually a bit of the other player.



I collected cards like football stickers... my team used to take the piss and say I was slacking if I didnt get at least a yellow per game... I was banned often 😃 Logged